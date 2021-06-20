Genome Editing Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 | Key Players: Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenScript, Lonza, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., New England Biolabs

According to a new market research study titled ‘Genome Editing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Application and End User, the global genome editing market was valued at US$ 3,210.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 10,691.0 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global genome editing market and the factors driving the market along with the restraints that are impacting its growth.

Key industry players operating in the field of genome editing across the globe include Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenScript, Lonza, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., New England Biolabs, Editas Medicine, Merck KGaA.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000853/

The technology segment is divided into transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENS), clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), antisense RNA and others. Among the technology segment the CRISPR holds the largest market share whereas, the TALENs is the fastest growing segment. The dominancy is expected to be continued by the CRISPR owing to the advantages offered, elimination of invading genetic material and enables the organisms to respond the changes.

In addition, CRISPR-Cas9 is faster, cheaper and more accurate than the other technologies of DNA editing and is used for the wide applications. It is considered to be the simplest, most versatile and precise method of genetic manipulation. Moreover, the CRISPR technology is utilized in every field of the genome editing. The market for genome editing by the technology segment is expected to reach US$ 6,132.3 million by 2025 in the forecasted period. CRISPR segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 53.6% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025 to account for a market share of 57.4% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

CRISPR Technology For The Genome Editing Are Likely To Enhance The Growth Of The Market In Forecasted Period 2018-2025



The report includes the driving factors such as increase in funding for the genome editing, rising prevalence of the genetic disorders, rise in the advancements for the genome editing technology and rise in the production of the genetically modified crops. The opportunities for the market is analyzed as the emerging markets for precision and regenerative medicines. The usage of CRISOR Cas9 technology is the current for the genome editing market.

Buy the complete report with Comprehensive table of contents @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000853/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automaotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/