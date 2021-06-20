Global Aesthetic Laser Market is Valued Approximately Usd 768 Million in 2017 and is Anticipated to Grow With a Healthy Growth Rate of More Than 10.2% Over the Forecast Period 2018-2025
The regional analysis of aesthetic laser market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global aesthetic laser market. Major reason for the dominance of North America are growing number of aesthetic laser procedures coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to increasing medical tourism, changing lifestyles and rising incidences of skin damage.
ï‚§ Syneron Medical Ltd.
ï‚§ Lumenis Ltd.
ï‚§ Cutera, Inc.
ï‚§ Solta Medical, Inc.
ï‚§ El.En SpA
ï‚§ Alma Lasers
ï‚§ Sciton, Inc.
ï‚§ Aerolase
ï‚§ Sharplight Technologies Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
ï‚§ Standalone Lasers
o Carbon Dioxide laser
o Diode Lasers
o Er: YAG (Erbium YAG) laser
o Alexandrite Lasers
o Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet laser
o Pulsed Dye Lasers
o Other Standalone Lasers
ï‚§ Multiplatform Lasers
By Application:
ï‚§ Hair Removal
ï‚§ Skin Rejuvenation
ï‚§ Pigmented Lesion & Tatto Removal
ï‚§ Leg and Varicose veins
ï‚§ Vascular Lesions, Acne and Scars
ï‚§ Other applications
By End user:
ï‚§ Hospitals
ï‚§ Private clinics
ï‚§ Medical SpAs
By Regions:
ï‚§ North America
o U.S.
o Canada
ï‚§ Europe
o UK
o Germany
o ROE
ï‚§ Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o ROAPEC
ï‚§ LAMEA
o Brazil
o Mexico
ï‚§ ROW
o Middle East & AfricaFurthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Aesthetic laser Market in Market Study:
ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
ï‚§ Venture capitalists
ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers
ï‚§ Investment bankers
ï‚§ Investors
Research Methodology of Research:
To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our Sales Team at Market Research.
