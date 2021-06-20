Global Biomethane Market to Expand with Ease in Availability of Raw Materials by CAGR of 7.4% & Key Players EnviTec Biogas AG CNG Services Ltd., Future Biogas Ltd

A Recent Report by Research Nester titled “Global Biomethane Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global biomethane in terms of market segmentation by production, by application, by feedstock, by end-user and by region.

On the basis of production method, the global biomethane market is segmented into anaerobic fermentation and gasification; by application into automotive and power generation; by feedstock into organic household waste, animal manure, sewage sludge, agricultural waste, industrial food processing waste, energy crops, and others and by end-user, the market is segmented into residential and commercial sectors.

The global biomethane market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 7.4% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Production of biogas is a biochemical process requires low investment. Since, biomethane is chemically identical to biogas, its production does not require any additional technology or infrastructure. This is estimated to positively impact the demand for biomethane in upcoming years. Additionally, the use of waste material for its production aids in combating the problems, such as global warming and climate change which are further estimated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global Biomethane Market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in North America and Europe region is anticipated to hold leading share on the back of rising demand from the automotive sector along with favorable policies and financial assistance programs for the production of biomethane. Additionally, regulations regarding environmental pollution due the emission of harmful gases are among major reasons for its adoption and production in these regions. The market in Latin America and Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Ease in Availability of Raw Materials

Raw material required to produce biomethane is easily available. This can be attributed to the sufficient amount of organic matter present on the Earth, irrespective of the geographical location and environmental conditions. Additionally, its utilization in various sectors reduces dependency on fossil fuels, such as coal and petroleum along with reduced dependence on uranium for nuclear power plants. These factors are anticipated to support the growth of the market.

However, biomethane is highly combustible in nature. Therefore, the production and transportation of methane from biomethane plant requiring high level of precaution is projected to dampen the growth of the market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Biomethane Market which includes company profiling of EnviTec Biogas AG CNG Services Ltd., Future Biogas Ltd., VERBIO, ETW Energietechnik GmbH, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Gazasia Ltd., SoCalGas, ORBITAL, Gasrec Ltd. and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global biomethane market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

