Global Cataract Devices 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Cataract Surgery is the removal of the eye’s clouded natural lens, and replacing it with an artificial lens that helps restore vision to the eye. Without removing the cataract surgically, most patients with cataracts suffered with the blurred vision, if not complete blindness. Surgically removing the cataract is the only way to restore vision and see the world clearly once again. The cataract operation is normally an outpatient procedure, and most patients are discharged immediately after the cataract surgery.

Increase in incidences of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. In addition, the growth in geriatric population also boosts the growth of the market as geriatric population is more prone to cataract ailments. However, dearth of skilled professionals restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, government and non-profit organizations introduce programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related diseases globally, which create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

During 2015, the Americas dominated the global cataract devices market and accounted for more than 48% of the market share. In North America, an increasing aging population has led to the growing prevalence of cataract, thereby fuelling the demand for cataract devices. Additionally, improved healthcare support from the government and technological advancements will propel the growth prospects of the cataract devices market in this region.

This report studies the global market size of Cataract Devices, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Cataract Devices sales volume, revenue, and market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In 2019, the market size of Cataract Devices is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cataract Devices.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Abbott Medical Optics

Bausch and Lomb

HOYA

Allergan

Aurolab

Carl Zeiss Meditec

HumanOptics

Nidek

OPHTEC

Rayner Intraocular Lenses

STAAR Surgical

Topcon

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Market Segment by Product Type

IOLs

OVDs

Phacoemulsification Devices

Femtosecond Lasers

Market Segment by Application

Ophthalmology Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Cataract Devices status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cataract Devices manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cataract Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Industry Analysis:-

“‘Medical device’ means any instrument, apparatus, implement, machine, appliance, implant, reagent for in vitro use, software, material or other similar or related article, intended by the manufacturer to be used, alone or in combination, for human beings, for one or more of the specific medical purpose(s).”

The introduction of advanced technology in the medical device industry has revolutionized and improved the health care services globally. With health information technology (HIT) playing a key role in the developments of the medical device industry, manufacturers have started developing new and innovative medical equipment, surgical tools, and innovative devices. The rapid advancement of innovative technology today is propelling fundamental changes in several, if not all, industries. Due to the speed of current breakthroughs, this process is now widely referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As one of the world’s largest industries, the healthcare sector is greatly affected by this technology-driven transformation that is expected to change our everyday lives more than anything humankind has ever seen.

These past few years have continued a trend for being transformative in the world of medical innovation. Some of the most immerging trends can be mentioned as; Integrating Portable Healthcare, Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions, Tying healthcare data and solutions together, Rising popularity of wearable medical devices, Technology spillover: innovation across industries, higher emphasis on ensuring cyber-security, Expanding with Value, 3D medical printing and many more.

