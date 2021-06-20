Global Industrial Robotics Market Is Booming Worldwide Along with Key Trends through the Company Sections, Countries and Regions | Airbus, Bombardier, Industrial Robotics, Embraer, Public Joint Stock

The global industrial production output has plummeted in the recent years. The industrial robots have witnessed sluggish demand in conventional industries such as automobiles and heavy engineering. However, increased need for automation in non-conventional areas, such as micro-electronics, has fostered the industrial robotics market growth. Hence, an auxiliary channel utilizing industrial robotics has surfaced in the recent years. The heavy engineering sector drives the demand for industrial robotics.

The global industrial robotics market is impacted by several factors such as usage of industrial robotics in the manufacturing industry, increased demand for automation activities in the industry, reduction in custom duties, and evolving robotics & AI industry. Furthermore, high cost of industrial robotics solutions is a major hindrance for the industrial robotics market growth.

The report segments the industrial robotics market based on the type of robots into articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, Cartesian robots, and other types. Based on the end user industry, the industrial robotics market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, chemical, rubber & plastics, machinery, metals, food & beverages, precision & optics, and others.

The industrial robotics market is segmented based on functions include soldering & welding, materials handling, assembling & disassembling, painting & dispensing, milling, cutting, & processing, and others.

The global industrial robotics market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).

The report provides the market share analysis of the industry participants. The key players have also been profiled along with company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of industrial robotics. The major market participants profiled in this report include Kuka Robotics, Denso, Fanuc, Mitsubishi, and Universal Robots.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study provides the analytical depiction of the global industrial robotics market along with the trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed impact analyses.

Quantitative analysis of the industrial robotics market for the period of 2017-2023 is provided to determine its financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis of the industrial robotics industry illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

