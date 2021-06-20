Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Global Machine Translation Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2017–2025

GIVE US A TRY

Global Machine Translation Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2017–2025

0
Press Release

 

Global Machine Translation Market to reach USD 1483 million by 2025.Global Machine Translation Market valued approximately USD 435 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.60 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the Machine Translation market are the growing volume of big data, the need for cost effective translation, and increasing online content. Moreover, globalization is raising the demand for location based content across various industry verticals such as electronics, travel, e-commerce and hospitality.

 

However, the availability of free translation tools may limit the adoption of translation machine. The industry is witnessing a transition from human translators to Machine Translation as is an efficient tool to deliver similar linguistic conversion with significantly lower time and cost. Advances in Machine Translation technology and new implementation approaches including crowdsourcing are expected to reduce the cost of Machine translation while improving its efficiency.

The regional analysis of Global Machine Translation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominated the industry in 2016, with U.S. alone accounting for over 66.0% of the regional market. The growth is characterized by presence of a large number of service providers and favorable government initiatives. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Automotive
Military & Defence
Electronics
IT
Healthcare

By Technology:

RBMT
SMT

By Regions:
 North America
U.S.
Canada
 Europe
UK
Germany
 Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
 Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include App Tek, Asia Online Pte Ltd, Cloudwords Inc, Lighthouse IP Group, Lingo24 Ltd., Lionbridge Technologies Inc, Lingotek Inc., Moravia IT, Pangeanic, ProMT, Raythean BBN Technologies
and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Machine Translation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

 

 

Learn more Get free sample copy of this report now!
> Get | Download Sample Copy of This Report Now with Detailed TOC, Charts & Tables

Research Methodology of Research:

  To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our Sales Team at Market Research.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors • Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market
• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region
• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled
• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players
• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions
• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis
• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come • 6-month post sales analyst support

Customization of the Report

In case of any Queries or Customization Requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name:  David

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Post Views: 80

Tags:

RSS Other Sources

© 2021 Market Mirror