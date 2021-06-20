Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Smart Classroom Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018–2026

Press Release
Global Smart Classroom Market valued approximately USD 50.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.1 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of smart classroom are growing demand across end-user industries, increasing application of smart devices and increasing thrust on developing novel methods. The major restraining factors of smart classroom market is lack of awareness among the end-users.
The global education technology and smart classroom market is majorly driven by increasing number of mobile learning applications and growing inclination towards digital learning, which in turn is fueling growth of the education technology and smart classroom market across the globe. Smart Classrooms are technology enhanced classrooms that foster opportunities for teaching and learning by integrating learning technology, such as computers, specialized software, audience response technology, assistive listening devices, networking, and audio/visual capabilities. The major opportunity in the smart classroom increasing internet penetration across developing regions. There are various benefits of smart classroom to the teachers as well as the students such as digital tools help students to understand the topic better, the use of digital tools of instruction bring in an interactive environment to learning, smart classes are a perfect solution to the environmental hazards that are posed by the conventional methodology of education, smart classes employ electronic tools which are easy to use and maintain and fillip to academic performance.
The regional analysis of Global Smart Classroom Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant region in the global smart classroom market. Lack of awareness in educational sector especially in developing regions such as Asia-pacific, Latin America and Africa regarding advantages of education technology and smart classroom is hindering the growth of education technology and smart classroom market across the globe.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

ï‚§ Higher Education
ï‚§ K-12

By Product:

ï‚§ Learning Products
ï‚§ Hardware
ï‚§ Software

By Regions:
ï‚§ North America
o U.S.
o Canada
ï‚§ Europe
o UK
o Germany
ï‚§ Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
ï‚§ Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Syniverse Technologies LLC, Smart Technologies, Educomp, Everonn, HCL Learning, Microsoft, Pearson, Samsung, Dalian Neusoft and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Smart Classroom Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
ï‚§ Venture capitalists
ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers
ï‚§ Investment bankers
ï‚§ Investors

Research Methodology of Research:

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors • Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market
• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region
• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled
• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players
• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions
• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis
• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come • 6-month post sales analyst support

Customization of the Report

