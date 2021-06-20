GMO Testing Market Detailed Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Regional, and Global Industry Forecast to 2027

GMO is a plant, animal, microorganism or other organisms whose genetic has been modified in a laboratory by transgenic technology or genetic engineering. This creates amalgamations of plant, animal, bacterial and virus genes which do not occur in nature or through traditional crossbreeding methods. There are various types of GMO used for different purposes, such as producing food, packaging, etc. GMO testing is used to identify that products contains a GMO ingredient or not. It includes testing of crops and processed food for various traits.

Increasing demand for processed foods through genetically modified Crops across the globe is driving the need for GMO Testing Market. Furthermore, evolution in the technology used in farming practices is also projected to influence the GMO testing market significantly. Growing consumer awareness about genetically modified foods in the developed nation is expected to fuel the GMO testing market. Raising production of genetically modified crops is growing due to an increase in nutritional demand, which is liable to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The global GMO testing market is segmented on the basis of trait, technology, and food tested. Based on trait, the market is segmented into stacked, herbicide tolerance and insect resistance. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and immunoassay. On the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into crop and processed food.

Companies Mentioned: ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas S. A., Eurofins Scientific Se, Intertek Group plc, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH (ERBER GROUP), SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global GMO Testing market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

The report “GMO Testing” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

