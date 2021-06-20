Image Intensifier Tube Market – Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

Market Overview:

Military image intensifier tubes play a very significant role in offering enhanced safety to defense personnel. They offer various advantages to military commanders such as enhanced imaging quality, detection, recognition, and identification (DRI) capabilities and broad spectral sensitivity range that enables them to receive enhanced images of detected targets.

The Global Military Image Intensifier Tube Market is expected to be valued at USD 958.0 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players in the global military image intensifier tube are Aselsan (SA), L3 Technologies Inc. (US), Harris Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Armasight Inc. (US), American Technologies Network, Corp. (US), Bel Optronic Devices Limited (India), Bushnell Inc. (US), Harder Digital GmbH (Germany), JSC Katod (Russia), NewCon International Limited (Canada), Night Owl Optics Inc. (US), Photek Limited (UK), Photonis Technologies (US) and Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide Ltd (Lithuania).

Regional Analysis:

The global military image intensifier tube has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

North America led the market with a valuation of USD 397.1 million in 2018. The regional market value is projected to reach USD 665.0 million by 2024 at a 9.07% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing defense expenditure and the growing adoption of military image intensifier tubes by government and defense bodies are propelling market growth.

Europe is projected to be the second-largest market during the review period. The presence of major market players, such as Thales Group, Photek Limited, and JSC Kotad, is expected to drive market growth in Europe. The regional market is projected to reach USD 252.5 million by 2024 at a 7.47% CAGR during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Military Image Intensifier Tube Market has been segmented based on generation and phosphor type.

Based on the generation, the military image intensifier tube market has been divided into generation I, generation II, and generation III. The generation II segment dominated the market with a valuation of USD 347.0 Million in 2018 and a projected value of USD 553.3 Million by 2024. Generation II military image intensifier tubes offer improved resolution and performance over generation I devices and are considerably more reliable. Additionally, they assist users to view images in low light conditions.

By phosphor type, the global military image intensifier tube market has been categorized as white phosphor and green phosphor. The green phosphor segment is expected to be larger with a value of USD 381.4 Million in 2018; it is projected to reach USD 613.8 Million by 2024. Objects can be easily detected by the human eye in variant shades of green through the green phosphor output screen. However, the white phosphor segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. White phosphor is an emerging technology that provides a clear advantage over green for soldiers. Images produced by a white phosphor output screen are more familiar to the human eye, which naturally perceives poorly lit scenery in shades of gray. Therefore; the segment is expected to reach USD 344.2 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period.

