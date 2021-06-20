India Energy Drink Market: India Energy Drink Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are PepsiCo, Hansel natural corp., Red Bull GmbH, The Coca-Cola Company
An energy drink is a type of beverage containing stimulant drugs (including caffeine) which boosts mental and physical performance for a set period. They may or may not be carbonated and many also contain sugar or other sweeteners, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids. There are many brands and varieties of energy drinks.
The end users are the general public, departmental stores, food centres, medical stores etc.
Market Dynamics:
The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:
Market Drivers:
Growing cases of obesity and rise in health consciousness has led to a shift towards these low calorie energy drinks.
Sports person often consume these drinks to enhance their performance or as a part of their balanced diet.
These sugar free products are being increasingly popular within the diabetes patients.
Increasing disposable incomes and impulsive marketing trends is also a major driver for the market.
Market Restraints:
Some of the ingredients have adverse health effects and might also cause addiction syndromes.
Market Opportunities:
Market opportunities primarily lie in introducing more flavours, widening the array of benefits and clever market tactics to increase the customer base through advertising and publicising the products.
Market Segmentation:
The market can be segmented into the following categories:
Based on type:
Isotonic
Hypertonic
Hypotonic
Based on ingredients:
Water
Additives
Sweetners
Polysaccharides
Oligosaccharides
Flavours
Acidulants
Based on packaging:
Cans
Tins
Bottles
Others
Based on the distribution channel:
Hyper markets
Super markets
Convenience stores
Departmental stores
Speciality stores
Online purchases
Geographic Analysis:
North America has the biggest market in this sector followed by the Asia Pacific. India is one of the leaders in the market in this region and is poised to grow at a healthy rate.
Key Players:
Some of the key players in the market are:
PepsiCo
Hansel natural corp.
Red Bull GmbH
The Coca-Cola company
