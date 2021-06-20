Investigation by North America Smart Residential Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Market by Demand Application, Technology, Key Findings and Regional Outlook

North America residential smart indoor air quality monitoring device market reached USD 127.7 Million in 2016. Moreover, the market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.7% and is likely to garner USD 260.1 Million by the end of 2024. Increasing concerns regarding indoor air quality is soaring the demand for smart indoor air quality monitoring device. Apart from this, growing market of smart environmental technologies is creating a conducive environment for the growth of smart indoor air quality monitoring device market.The usage of residential environmental technologies is increasing in North America on the account of rising awareness over the health hazards caused by indoor air pollution. Further, deteriorating indoor air quality is expected to positively impact the growth of the North America residential smart indoor air quality monitoring device market over the forecast period.

Further, the market of North America residential smart indoor air quality monitoring device is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 12.8% in 2024 as compared to the previous year. Further, alarming rise in incidence of air-borne allergies and diseases is making the headway for the growth of residential smart indoor air quality monitoring device market.

U.S. residential smart indoor air quality monitoring device market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 10.0% during the period i.e. 2017-2024. The market of residential smart indoor air quality monitoring device in U.S. is projected to garner USD 228.4 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 109.1 Million in 2016.

Canada residential smart indoor air quality monitoring device accounted for USD 18.6 Million in 2016. Further, Canada residential smart indoor air quality monitoring device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of residential smart indoor air quality monitoring device in Canada is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 10.1% in 2024 as compared to previous year.