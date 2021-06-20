Land Mobile Radio Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: Top Key Players Like Harris, Motorola Solutions, Simoco Telecommunications, RELM Wireless, Hytera Communications, Tait Communications, Thales Group, Icom, JVC Kenwood, Cartel Communication Systems

The report for “Land Mobile Radio Industry” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution of Land Mobile Radio Market.

The Land Mobile Radio market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reason for the high adoption of Land Mobile Radios is the needs of users and regulatory bodies encouraging the move towards digital mobile technology from analog. This move in technology aids in the improvement of spectral efficiency and take advantage of both voice and data. Clear, reliable communication across the service area, customized and cost-effective communications with integrated data communications are some of the major drivers bolstering the land mobile radio market.

Operations in the earlier times used to have LMR devices that supported only voice communication with no integration and no data communication. In critical missions, there have been various cases where the responders needed to access data-intensive applications, share videos, or search databases. Unable to access such information was a huge lag in mission-critical communication. This increased the demand for a communication technology with the voice as well as data communication.

The reports cover key developments in the Land Mobile Radio market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Land Mobile Radio market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Land Mobile Radio market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Harris Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc

Simoco Telecommunications Ltd.

RELM Wireless Corporation (BK Technologies)

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Tait Communications Ltd.

Thales Group

Icom Inc

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Cartel Communication Systems Inc

The “Global Land Mobile Radio Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Land Mobile Radio industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Land Mobile Radio market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Land Mobile Radio market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Land Mobile Radio market accounted for US$ 2,066.1 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 4,370.3 Mn in 2025.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Land Mobile Radio market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Land Mobile Radio Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Land Mobile Radio market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Land Mobile Radio market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Land Mobile Radio Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Land Mobile Radio Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Land Mobile Radio Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Land Mobile Radio Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

