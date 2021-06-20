Micro Irrigation Market 2018 – 2023 | Industry In-depth Analysis By Players Netafim, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation, RainBird , Valmont Industries

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Micro Irrigation Market and the Analysis By Type (Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Mexico, United Kingdom, Italy, India, China, Australia, Israel).

According to Publisher research report “Global Micro Irrigation Market (Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013 – 2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Mexico, United Kingdom, Italy, India, China, Australia, Israel)” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.15% during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of Drip Irrigation witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played by the drip irrigation system in the abatement of rising water scarcity and water storage problems across the globe. During 2018-23, Micro Irrigations Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on the back of government subsidies in various parts of the world, frequent occurrence of droughts, deviation from normal to lower rainfall cycle in many regions, underutilization of water resources etc. And the assortment of various factors are anticipated to back the growth of micro irrigation market at a surged rate in the forecast period. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Micro Irrigation market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include burgeoning population, increasing cognizance about advantages of micro irrigation, increasing demand of replacement, technological advancement to develop cost efficient equipments etc. are driving the demand of Micro Irrigations in the market.

Top Key Players of this Report

Netafim, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation, RainBird Corporation, Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, Rivulis Corporation, Nelson, T-L Irrigations

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

– Micro Irrigation Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis By Segment – Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Others (Furrow Irrigation, Center Pivot Irrigation, Surface Irrigation)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

– Micro Irrigation Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis By Segment – Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Others (Furrow Irrigation, Center Pivot Irrigation, Surface Irrigation)

Country Analysis – U.S., Mexico, United Kingdom, Italy, India, China, Australia, Israel (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

– Micro Irrigation Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis By Segment – Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Others (Furrow Irrigation, Center Pivot Irrigation, Surface Irrigation)

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Micro Irrigation Outlook

5. Global Micro Irrigation Market: Growth and Forecast

6 Global Micro Irrigation Market Size, By Segment: Breakdown (%)

7 Global Micro Irrigation Market – Segment Analysis

8 Global Micro Irrigation Market, Regional Analysis: Breakdown (%)

9. Global Micro Irrigation Market Size: Regional Analysis

10. Europe Micro Irrigation Market: An Analysis

11. APAC Micro Irrigation Market: An Analysis

12. ROW Micro Irrigation Market: An Analysis

