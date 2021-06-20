New Tactics of Automotive Steering System Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Automotive Steering System Market by Type (Hydraulic Power Steering, Electronic Power Steering, and Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering System) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Automotive Steering System Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global automotive steering system market encompasses steering system type and vehicle type segment of the automotive steering system market. The global automotive steering system market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry. The automotive steering system market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is from 2018 to 2025.

The market is segmented by type of automotive steering system used, which includes hydraulic power steering, electronic power steering, and electro-hydraulic power steering system. Also, based on vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive steering system market include China Automotive Systems Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, Mando Corporation, ThyssenKrupp Presta AG, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Showa Corporation, NSK Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

Key Benefits for Automotive Steering System Market:

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive steering system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Automotive Steering System Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Electronic Power Steering

– Hydraulic Power Steering

– Electro Hydraulic Power Steering

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Vehicle

– Commercial Vehicle

– LCV

– HCV

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2017)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing demand of automotive

3.5.1.2. Adoption of power steering system

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost associated with power steering system

3.5.2.2. Low Penetration of Power steering in Low Segment Vehicles

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Globe Introduction of Drive-by-wire

3.5.3.2. Increase in sale of automotive vehicles

3.5.3.3. Consumer preference towards driving comfort

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE STEERING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. ELECTRONIC POWER STEERING

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. HYDRAULIC POWER STEERING

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. ELECTRO-HYDRAULIC POWER STEERING

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE STEERING SYSTEM MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Passenger Vehicles

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Commercial vehicles

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Light Commercial vehicles

5.3.4. Heavy commercial vehicles

5.3.5. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE STEERING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. U.K.

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.3.4.4. Russia

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type



