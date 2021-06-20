New Technology Developments in Blockchain Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Blockchain Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Blockchain Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The Global Blockchain market accounted for USD XX.X Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Billion by the end of 2023. Further, the market is forecasted to thrive at an XX.X% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023.
The demand for digital identity management is witnessing remarkable growth in emerging markets such as China, Brazil & others. The vendors operating in the global market are rising enormously as the demand for digital identity is strengthening with time. Apart from this, the market players are focusing toward the development of blockchain-based identity management solutions for financial transactions and personal use cases. In the regional market, North America blockchain market is anticipated to capture the largest market share in blockchain market over the upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of blockchain market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type
The blockchain market is further sub segmented by type into private blockchain, public blockchain and consortium blockchain. Among this segment, the private blockchain segment is anticipated to capture a large market share over the upcoming years. The private blockchain segment is expected to more than double over the upcoming years, increasing from USD XX.X Million in 2017 to USD XX.X Million by 2023.
By Application
In the application segment, the blockchain market is sub segmented into digital identities, digital product memory, smart contracts, supply chain management, payments and others. Among this segment, digital identities segment is projected to capture the largest market share, when compared with the other segment.
By End User
Further, the market of blockchain is sub-segmented by end user into government & public sectors, healthcare, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, information technology and others, out of which, BFSI segment is expected to capture a largest market share over the forecasted period.
Geographical Analysis
The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players in global blockchain market including
– IBM Corporation
– Microsoft Corporation
– Amazon.com, Inc.
– SAP SE
– Intel Corporation
– Samsung Group
– NVIDIA Corporation
– Xilinx, Inc.
– AMD,Inc.
– Siemens AG
– Accenture Plc
– Other major & niche players.
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development) and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Blockchain Market
3. Global Blockchain Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Blockchain Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9. Global Blockchain Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
9.4. Private Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.5. Public Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.6. Consortium Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Blockchain Market Segmentation Analysis, By Applications
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications
10.4. Digital Identities Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Digital Product Memory Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6. Smart Contracts Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.7. Supply Chain Management Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.8. Payments Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global Blockchain Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
11.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
11.4. Government and Public Sectors Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Healthcare Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6. BFSI Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.7. Retail and E-Commerce Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.8. Information Technology Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Type
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
12.2.1.4. Private Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Public Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Consortium Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Applications
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications
12.2.2.4. Digital Identities Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Digital Product Memory Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Smart Contracts Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.2.7. Supply Chain Management Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.2.8. Payments Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.3. By End User
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
12.2.3.4. Government and Public Sectors Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.3.5. Healthcare Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.3.6. BFSI Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.3.7. Retail and E-Commerce Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.3.8. Information Technology Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Type
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
12.3.1.4. Private Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Public Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. Consortium Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Applications
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications
12.3.2.4. Digital Identities Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Digital Product Memory Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. Smart Contracts Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.2.7. Supply Chain Management Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.2.8. Payments Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.3. By End User
12.3.3.1. Introduction
12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
12.3.3.4. Government and Public Sectors Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. Healthcare Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.3.6. BFSI Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.3.7. Retail and E-Commerce Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.3.8. Information Technology Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.1. By Type
12.4.1.1. Introduction
12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
12.4.1.4. Private Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.1.5. Public Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.1.6. Consortium Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.2. By Applications
12.4.2.1. Introduction
12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications
12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications
12.4.2.4. Digital Identities Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.2.5. Digital Product Memory Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.2.6. Smart Contracts Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.2.7. Supply Chain Management Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.2.8. Payments Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.3. By End User
12.4.3.1. Introduction
12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
12.4.3.4. Government and Public Sectors Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.3.5. Healthcare Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.3.6. BFSI Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.3.7. Retail and E-Commerce Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.3.8. Information Technology Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4. By Country
12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.4.4.3. China Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.4. India Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.5. Japan Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.8. Australia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.4.4.9. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.1. By Type
12.5.1.1. Introduction
12.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
12.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
12.5.1.4. Private Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.1.5. Public Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.1.6. Consortium Blockchain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.2. By Applications
12.5.2.1. Introduction
12.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications
12.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications
12.5.2.4. Digital Identities Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.2.5. Digital Product Memory Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.2.6. Smart Contracts Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.2.7. Supply Chain Management Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.2.8. Payments Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.3. By End User
12.5.3.1. Introduction
12.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
12.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
12.5.3.4. Government and Public Sectors Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.3.5. Healthcare Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.3.6. BFSI Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.3.7. Retail and E-Commerce Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.3.8. Information Technology Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.4. By Country
12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
