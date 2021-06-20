Ophthalmoscopes market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

The global ophthalmoscopes market accounted to US$ 216.79 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 322.13 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Europe is recognized as a developed market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by the factors such as rising prevalence of the diabetes and growing population which are driving the growth of number patients living with eye disorders across the region.

Global ophthalmoscopes market, based on type, application, and end user. The market based on the type segment is classified as direct ophthalmoscopes and indirect ophthalmoscopes. Based on the application, the market is classified as glaucoma, diabetes eye diseases, retinal diseases and others. Similarly, on the basis of the end user the market is classified is hospitals, eye clinics and ambulatory surgical clinics. Based on the application, glaucoma is the largest contributor for the growth of the ophthalmoscopes market. Likewise, the direct ophthalmoscopes is the largest contributor by type for the market.

Leading Ophthalmoscopes Market Players:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Welch Allyn

Heine Optotechnik GmBH & Co.KG

Iridex Corporation

American Diagnostic Corporation

Halma Plc

Honsun

Guangzhou Bisen Medical Co., Limited

Lumenis.

The market for ophthalmoscopes is expected to grow significantly due to factor as rising prevalence of eye diseases in developing and developed nations, significantly growing elderly population and increasing prevalence of glaucoma in individuals are likely to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period. However, the challenges associated with retinal examination may show some impact to the growth of the market.

The target audience for the report on the Ophthalmoscopes market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Acquisition and product up gradation were observed as the most adopted strategy in global ophthalmoscopes industry. For instance, Rudolf Riester GmbH (Halma Plc) has launched fortelux N LED Diagnostic Penlight. The device is pen sized device used for the pupil examination and is available in various attractive colors. Thus, the companies are introducing various handy devices that assists in the eye examination and therefore, the market is likely to experience various such products in the coming future.

The report segments the global ophthalmoscopes market as follows:

Global Ophthalmoscopes Market – By Type

Indirect Ophthalmoscopes

Direct Ophthalmoscopes

Global Ophthalmoscopes Market – By Application

Glaucoma

Retinal Diseases

Diabetes Eye Diseases

Others

Global Ophthalmoscopes Market – By End User

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others

