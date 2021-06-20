Perfusion systems market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

According to a new market research study titled ‘Perfusion Systems Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Component, the global perfusion systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,442.28 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,044.75 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global perfusion systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample Report At: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002293/

The perfusion systems market by type is segmented into bioreactor perfusion systems, microfluidic perfusion systems, gravity or pressure driven perfusion systems, and small mammal organ perfusion systems. In 2018, the bioreactor perfusion systems segment held a largest market share of 44.3% of the perfusion systems market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing production by the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical and its advantages including, high quality of product, product stability, and scalability. Moreover, the microfluidic perfusion systems segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to increasing application of basic cell biology, molecular biological assays, tissue engineering, and systems biology.

Leading Perfusion systems Market Players:

REPLIGEN CORPORATION

Merck KGaA

Ala Scientific Instruments, Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion

Medtronic

XENIOS AG (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA)

TERUMO CORPORATION

Getinge AB

Harvard Bioscience

OrganOx

Sartorius AG

RAND

LivaNova PLC

Sanisure (Sani-Tech West, Inc.)

AutoMate Scientific, Inc.

APD (Advanced Perfusion Diagnostics)

Spectrum Medical

Transonic Systems Inc

Transonic Systems Inc

CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD.

Jobst Technologies GmbH

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation, and rising cell based research activities. However, factors such as expensive organ transplant surgeries, and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

The target audience for the report on the Perfusion systems market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Buy Report At:- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002293/

Strategic Insight

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global perfusion systems industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

2018: XVIVO Perfusion has submitted the Premarket Approval (PMA) application for the XPS with STEEN Solution to the FDA.

2019: Sartorius Stedim Biotech (Sartorius AG) launched ambr 250 high throughput (ht) perfusion, specially designed for rapid cell culture perfusion process development to optimize production of therapeutic antibodies.

2018: Spectrum Medical announced acquisition of the second exclusive licensing agreement with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group on behalf of UC Regents. The license is in association of the intellectual property that supports clinical applications requiring Extracorporeal Circulation.

The report segments the global perfusion systems market as follows:

Global Perfusion Systems Market – By Type

Microfluidic Perfusion Systems

Small-Mammal Organ Perfusion Systems

Bioreactor Perfusion Systems

Gravity or Pressure-Driven Perfusion Systems

Global Perfusion Systems Market – By Component

Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Heart-Lung Machines

Monitoring Systems

Cannulas

Others

About Us:-

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us:-

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com