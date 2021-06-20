Power Generation Pumps Market| Xylem, Flowserve Corporation, Weir Group, Sulzer Ltd., SPX Flow, Inc., Alfa Laval, ITT, Inc.

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Power Generation Pumps Market – By Capacity (Small (upto 500 gpm), Medium (500-1000 gpm), High (more than 1000 gpm)), By Product Type (Centrifugal Pumps, Reciprocating Pumps, Rotary Pumps), By Power Type (Coal/Oil, Combined Cycle Gas, Hydroelectric, Nuclear), By Pump Type (Standard Pumps, Engineered Pumps, Special Purpose Pumps) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Power Generation Pumps Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current Capacity and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market. In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Power Generation Pumps Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Power Generation Pumps Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Power Generation Pumps Market Size & Forecast

Global Power Generation Pumps market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2017 and 2023. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Power Generation Pumps market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Capacity:

– Small (upt500 gpm)

– Medium (500-1000 gpm)

– High (more than 1000 gpm)

Based on Product Type:

– Centrifugal Pumps

– – Single Stage

– – – – Single Entry-close Coupled

– – – – Single Entry-long Coupled

– – – – Double Suction

– – Multi Stage

– – Axial & Mixed

– – Submersible

– – Sealless & Circular

– Reciprocating Pumps

– – Piston

– – Plunger

– – Diaphragm

– Rotary Pumps

– – Gear

– – Vane

– – Screw

– – Lobe

– – Progressive Cavity Pumps

– – Piston

– – Peristaltic

Based on Power Type:

– Coal/Oil

– – – Boiler Feed – 100% Duty

– – – Boiler Feed – 50% Duty

– – – Cooling Water

– – – Booster

– – – Condensate Recovery

– – – Lube Oil System

– – – Boiler Circulating

– – – Ash/fgd Pumps

– – – Water & Wastewater

– Combined Cycle Gas

– – – Feed Water

– – – Circulation

– – – Cooling Water

– – – Circulators

– – – Water & Wastewater

– – – Power-Hydroelectric

– Hydroelectric

– – – Main Pumps

– – – Other Pumps

– Nuclear

– – – Power-Nuclear

– – – Primary Coolant

– – – Cooling Water

– – – Reactor Boiler Feed

– – – Safeguard & Associated

– – – Water & Wastewater

Based on Pump Type:

– Standard Pumps

– Engineered Pumps

– Special Purpose Pumps

Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Power Generation Pumps market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, Capacity development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Power Generation Pumps market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– Xylem

– Flowserve Corporation

– Weir Group

– Sulzer Ltd.

– KSB SE & Co. KGaA

– SPX Flow, Inc.

– Alfa Laval

– Gardner Denver, Inc.

– ITT, Inc.

– Roper Technologies, Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Power Generation Pumps Market

3. Global Power Generation Pumps Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Power Generation Pumps Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Power Generation Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Power Generation Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Capacity

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Capacity

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Capacity

9.4. Small (upt500 gpm) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Medium (500-1000 gpm) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. High (more than 1000 gpm) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Power Generation Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Centrifugal Pumps

10.4.1. Single Stage Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.1. Single Entry-close Coupled

10.4.1.2. Single Entry-long Coupled

10.4.1.3. Double Suction

10.4.2. Multi Stage

10.4.3. Axial & Mixed

10.4.4. Submersible

10.4.5. Sealless & Circular

10.5. Reciprocating Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1. Piston

10.5.2. Plunger

10.5.3. Diaphragm

10.6. Rotary Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1. Gear

10.6.2. Vane

10.6.3. Screw

10.6.4. Lobe

10.6.5. Progressive Cavity Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.6. Piston

10.6.7. Peristaltic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Power Generation Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Power Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Type

11.4. HORECA Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Modern Trade

11.6. Coal/Oil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.1. Boiler Feed – 100% Duty

11.6.2. Boiler Feed – 50% Duty

11.6.3. Cooling Water

11.6.4. Booster

11.6.5. Condensate Recovery

11.6.6. Lube Oil System

11.6.7. Boiler Circulating

11.6.8. Ash/fgd Pumps

11.6.9. Water & Wastewater

11.7. Combined Cycle Gas Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7.1. Feed Water

11.7.2. Circulation

11.7.3. Cooling Water

11.7.4. Circulators

11.7.5. Water & Wastewater

11.7.6. Power-Hydroelectric

11.8. Hydroelectric Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.8.1. Main Pumps

11.8.2. Other Pumps

11.9. Nuclear Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.9.1. Power-Nuclear

11.9.2. Primary Coolant

11.9.3. Cooling Water

11.9.4. Reactor Boiler Feed

11.9.5. Safeguard & Associated

11.9.6. Water & Wastewater Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Power Generation Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Pump Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Pump Type

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Pump Type

12.4. Standard Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Engineered Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Special Purpose Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Power Generation Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Capacity

13.2.2. By Product Type

13.2.3. By Power Type

13.2.4. By Pump Type

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-user

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Power Generation Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Capacity

13.3.2. By Product Type

13.3.3. By Power Type

13.3.4. By Pump Type

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Power Generation Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Capacity

13.4.2. By Product Type

13.4.3. By Power Type

13.4.4. By Pump Type

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Latin America Power Generation Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.1. By Capacity

13.5.2. By Product Type

13.5.3. By Power Type

13.5.4. By Pump Type

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…



