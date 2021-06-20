Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market is Growing with $744.4 Million by 2027 – The Insight Partners

According to a new market research study titled ‘Pre-filled Saline Syringes Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, End User, and Geography.’ The global pre-filled saline syringes market is expected to reach US$ 744.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 402.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019-2027. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rise in influence of hospital-acquired infections, and increasing medication errors. However, factors such as frequent product recalls are likely to pose a negative impact on market growth.

Global pre-filled saline syringes market, based on the type was segmented into 3ml Syringes, 5ml Syringes, 10ml Syringes, and Others. In 2018, the 3 ml syringes segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables, ease of use, easy availability, and a growing number of multispecialty hospitals. Moreover, the 3 ml syringes segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are BD, Cardinal Health, MedXL Inc., Guerbet Group, Sterisets Medical Products, DBM, B. Braun Medical Inc., Wolf Medical Inc., Aquabiliti and Baxter Healthcare Corporation. The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products through inorganic activities to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in May 2016, Cardinal Health received 510 (k) FDA approval for Monoject Prefill I.V. Flush Syringes.

The report segments the global Pre-filled Saline Syringes market as follows:

Global Pre-filled Saline Syringes Market – By Type

-3ml Syringes

-5ml Syringes

-10ml Syringes

-Others

Global Pre-filled Saline Syringes Market – By End User

-Hospitals

-Outpatient Clinics

-Homecare Settings

Global Pre-filled Saline Syringes Market – By Geography

-North America

-U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-U.K.

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Asia Pacific (APAC)

-Japan

-China

-India

-Australia

-South Korea

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-South Africa

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South & Central America (SCAM)

-Brazil

-Argentina

