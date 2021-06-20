Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market Outlook 2017-2027 | Aspen Technology, Bryan Research and Engineering, GSE Systems Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Kongsberg Gruppen, Process Systems Enterprise, ProSim, Schneider Electric

The market for process simulation software in oil and gas is expected to show considerable growth with a rise in drilling activities across the globe, coupled with increasing investment in IT to improve operational efficiency. Besides, the digitalization trend in major countries is further expected to propel the market growth. High initial capital investment requirement may hamper the growth of the process simulation software in the oil and gas market. On the other hand, the adoption of augmented reality and the virtual reality-based 3D solution is likely to showcase significant opportunities for the key market players over the coming years.

The List of Companies

1. Aspen Technology, Inc.

2. Bryan Research and Engineering, LLC

3. GSE Systems Inc.

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. KBC Advanced Technologies Ltd (Yokogawa Electric Corporation)

6. Kongsberg Gruppen

7. Process Systems Enterprise

8. ProSim

9. Schneider Electric

10. Virtual Materials Group Inc. (Schlumberger Limited)

The global process simulation software in the oil and gas market is segmented on the basis of component, operation type, and application. Based on the component, the market is segmented as software and services. The software market is further sub-segmented as cloud-based and on-premises. On the other hand, the services market is further classified into consultancy, training, and support. On the basis of the operation type, the market is segmented as on-shore and off-shore. Based on application, the market is classified as upstream, midstream, oil & gas processing, refining & petrochemicals, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global process simulation software in oil and gas market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The process simulation software in oil and gas market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting process simulation software in oil and gas market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the process simulation software in oil and gas market in these regions.

