Protective Clothing Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2019-2026

Global protective Clothing Market is valued approximately USD 8.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Protective clothing reduces the risk of exposure to adverse elements such as chemicals, UV radiations, ballistic or mechanical hazards, cold, and fire.Protective clothing is used across a large number of industries including oil and gas, health care, mining, construction and manufacturing, military etc. Protective clothing provides safety and reduces workers exposure to hazards, which increase the growth of the market. Continuous growth in demand for protective clothing from various end-user industries and extensive investments in research & development-which leads to development of new products, are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Factors such as high price of protective clothing and a constant threat of substitution is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing working population owing to the rapid growth of the manufacturing sector in these regions is expected to have tremendous growth in protective clothing market.

The regional analysis of global protective Clothing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and promptness & affordability of protective clothing. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR due to rising awareness of safety, over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Ansell Limited

Kimberly Clark Corp

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Royal Tencate NV

Teijin Limited

Sioen Industries NV

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Aramid & Blends

polyolefin & Blends

Polyamid

PBI, Cotton Fibers

Laminated Polyester

UHMW PE

Others

By Application:

Thermal

Visibility

Mechanical

Chemical

Biological/Radiation

Other Applications

By End-Use Industry:

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Firefighting & Law Enforcement

Healthcare/Medical

Mining, Military

Warehouse & Logistics

Others

By End-User:

Industrial User

Personal User

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global protective Clothing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

