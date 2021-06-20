Quantum Computing Market & Technologies is expected to grow at CAGR of 24.5% through 2024, Asia-Pacific will remain a leading region

According to the “Quantum Computing Market & Technologies. Asia-Pacific – 2018-2024” report, the regional Quantum Computing market will grow at a CAGR of 24.5% throughout 2018-2024. During 2017 Quantum Computing technologies performance has increased at an impressive rate; we forecast that 2018-2019 will experience a surge of breakthroughs.

The Asia-Pacific region, and particularly China, is hurtling headlong towards the quantum era, placing its bets on the disruptive, even revolutionary potential of quantum technology. The recent breakthroughs in China have been preceded and enabled by long-term efforts and investments in quantum information science, all enthusiastically backed at the highest levels of Chinese leadership. As a result, Chinese scientists have succeeded in progressing towards the operationalization and commercialization of unhackable quantum communications, while seeking supremacy in quantum computing and concurrently progressing in quantum sensing.

China allocates extensive funding to basic and applied research. Consequently, Chinese advances in quantum information science have the potential to surpass the United States. Once operationalized, quantum technologies will also have transformative implications for China’s national security and economy. As the U.S. has sustained a leading position in the international affairs due in part to its technological, military, and economic preeminence, it is critical to take swift action to reverse this trend and once again place the U.S. as a frontrunner in emerging technologies like quantum information science.

The fierce competition at the national industrial and academic level is leading to a race for quantum supremacy. The competitors are all worthy of respect, especially because they are striving for supremacy not just over each other, but over a problem so big and so complex, that anybody’s success is everybody’s success.

China defense and national security are likely to be early adopters of quantum computing. There are applications for secure communications, interception, enhanced navigation and sensing. These uses add to fears of a China “big brother society”. Changes in the quantum computing capacities of China could have implications for geopolitics.

