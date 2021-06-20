Small Scale LNG Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period

‘Global Small Scale LNG Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)’ from DataM Intelligence provides expert analysis into the market share, size, industry outlook, volume, major manufacturers and future trends in this industry.

Small Scale LNG Market Trends

The better energy cost benefits associated with small-scale LNG usage, power generation in remote areas, an increase in government support through tax benefits and financial initiatives would drive the growth of the global artisanal LNG market.

Moreover, the implementation of International Maritime Organization’s global sulfur limit in marine fuels at 0.5% m/m worldwide from January 1, 2020, is further expected to compel ship operators to invest heavily into the adoption of LNG fuel. The environmental benefits offered by small-scale LNG terminals including a reduction in carbon gas emissions have also propelled market growth.

The lack of receiving terminal infrastructure in developing regions, high capital expenditure costs, uncertainty over LNG fuel prices, and an expensive supply chain is likely to act as barriers to market growth.

Small Scale LNG Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into marine fuel, heavy-duty vehicles fuel, Industrial power generation, and others. Bunkering and transportation of marine fuel form the bulk part of a market share regarding application owing to the implementation of stringent regulations aimed at reducing fuel emissions and use of small-scale LNG as fuel which has lower sulfur content.

For instance, in June 2018, Total and Pavillion Energy signed an agreement to jointly develop an LNG bunker supply chain for marine vessels in the port of Singapore. The industrial power segment will also expect faster growth rate driven by the need for remote island-based countries in Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean Sea.

Small Scale LNG Regional Market

The global small-scale LNG market is categorized by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Europe is the leading region by market share owing to widespread use of small-scale LNG as an alternative to crude oil, enactment of federal regulations, especially pertaining to sulfur content in marine fuel and continued investment into the development of small LNG supply by key market players such as Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Engine SA, Gasum Oy, and Gazprom.

Increased demand for power generation in off-grid remote locations such as islands in the Mediterranean Sea have also increased the supply of small-scale LNG.

Small Scale LNG Industry Insights

The region of Asia-Pacific is expected to witness faster growth rate during the forecast period with environmentally-driven increases in Chinese demand and better maintenance measures of nuclear power plants in South Korea significantly contributing to the rise in order.

Additionally, Japan’s need to secure stable, inexpensive and clean alternative energy resources has driven the application of LNG in the country, making Japan the world’s biggest LNG consumer. The occurrence of seasonal uplift in spot shipping market originating from strong winter demand in Asia is also expected to boost overall market revenues.

Small Scale LNG Market Competitive Trends

The global small-scale LNG market is dominated by key players such as Honeywell International Inc., The Linde Group, Engine SA, Dresser-Rand Group Inc., and Gazprom.

The developing countries present opportunities for expansion to companies looking to enter the market and increase their global footprint.

For instance, in 2017, USA-based Okra Energy acquired Cryogas, a Peruvian company specializing in the transportation and storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as the installation of satellite regasification plants.

Following contents are contained in this report-

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Industry Trends

3. Market Outlook

4. Product-based Analysis

5. Regional, Country-level Analysis

5.1. North America

5.2. South America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia Pacific

6. Competitive Trends

7. Company Profiles

