Smart Lock Market has significant growth by an increase in users to 2.87 billion during the forecast period

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Smart Lock Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

The global Smart Lock market was worth the US $XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.17% during the forecast period.

A smart lock is an electromechanical lock designed to perform locking operations when it receives such instructions from an authorized device using a wireless protocol and a cryptographic key to execute the authorization process.

Global Smart Lock Market Dynamics

Smartphones usage has been driving the market at a significant pace since more users acquire these electronic devices for everyday use. By 2020, smartphone users is forecasted to reach 2.87 billion.

Additionally, governments across the globe are increasingly focusing to enhance adoption of smart homes in their respective regions.

Global Smart Lock Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the global smart lock market is broadly segmented as deadbolt, leaver handler, padlocks, and others.

It is owing to the increased use of deadbolts in the residential and commercial verticals, due to benefits provided by deadbolts such as low installation cost, high durability, and adequate security against the attacks in the residential, commercial, and other applications contribute to a high growth of the market for this segment.

Based on protocol, the global smart lock market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and others.

The growth of the market for Wi-Fi is due its factors such as high speed and wireless connectivity offered to smart lock system along with the increasing adoption of IoT, globally, is driving the growth of this market.

According to Secure Technology Alliance, in 2017, there were 8.4 billion Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, and it is predicted to reach 20.4 billion devices by 2026.

Global Smart Lock Market Regional Share

The global Smart Lock market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The growth can be attributed to the rising number of new residential and commercial construction projects. Also, increased adoption of security systems as the countries in this region are the emerging economies with growing manufacturing bases and growing demand for connected security devices.

Smart Lock Market Company Trends

Significant players of smart lock market are UniKey Technologies Inc., Yale, Haven; August Home, Goji, SentriLock, Weiser, Schlage, SDS Smart Locks, Mul-T-Lock, Cansec System and others. The product launches, collaboration, and product agreements, and other key developments are the dominating strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their product portfolio in the smart lock market.

