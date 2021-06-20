Spectrometry Market 2019-2022 Leading Companies- AB Sciex, Agilent, Analytik Jena, Biomerieux, Bruker and more…

A new market study, titled “Spectrometry Global Market – Forecast to 2022”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Spectrometry is a technology or combination of two which make use of electromagnetic radiations for qualitative and quantitative sample analysis to obtain structural data and identify chemical makeup of a sample. Spectrometry measurements with rapid and accurate information results in improved productivity & efficiency, better quality of the transformed products with reduced cost and decreased waste products.

The global spectrometry market is valued to be $XX million in 2015 and poised to grow at a CAGR of X% to reach $20,075 million by 2022. Spectrometry market is mainly classified into technology, application and end-users and geography. The global spectrometry market by technology is further divided into atomic spectrometry, mass spectrometry and molecular spectrometry.

The spectrometry global market is a highly fragmented market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players of the spectrometry market are AB Sciex (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc (U.S.), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), Biomerieux (France), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Horiba (Japan), Perkin Elmer (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (U.S.), and Waters Corporation (U.S.).

The atomic spectrometry market is further divided into atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS), X-ray diffraction spectrometry (XRD), X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (XRF), X-ray photoelectron spectrometry (XPS), inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES), elemental analyzers and others which includes arc/spark optical emission spectrometry and glow discharge optical emission spectrometry (GD-OES).

The mass spectrometry includes gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), Magnetic sector mass spectrometry (MSMS), Fourier transform mass spectrometry (FTMS) and others. The gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) is further sub-segmented into single quadrupole gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (SQ GC-MS), triple-quadrupole gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (TQ GC-MS), quadrupole-time of flight gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (QToF GC-MS) and others (orbitrap). The liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) is sub-segmented into single quadrupole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (SQ LC-MS), triple-quadrupole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (TQ LC-MS), quadrupole-time of flight liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (QToF LC-MS) and others (orbitrap). Inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) includes single quadrupole ICP-MS, high resolution ICP-MS and multicollector ICP-MS. Lastly, the others segment contains secondary ion mass spectrometry (SIMS) and matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization-time of flight spectrometry (MALDI-TOF).

Molecular spectrometry is classified into nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometry (NMR), ultraviolet visible spectrometry (UV-Vis), infrared spectrometry (IR), color measurement and Raman spectrometry. The nuclear magnetic resonance is sub-segmented into continuous wave, fourier transform and solid state NMR. The ultraviolet visible spectrometry is further classified into single beam, double beam and array based UV-visible spectrometry. Infrared segment includes near infrared (NIR), mid infrared (MIR) and far infrared spectrometry (FIR). Color measurement includes luminescence which is further sub-segmented into fluorescence spectrometry. Raman spectrometry is further classified into fourier transform, surface enhancing and micro Raman spectrometry.

The spectrometry application market includes agriculture, food and beverage, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, environmental testing, chemical industry, semiconductors/electronics/nanotechnology and others which include forensic, geology, petrochemical industry, defence industries, cosmetics, archaeology, marine emission control (MEC), material science, oil and gas and automotive.

Among the spectrometry technology type, the Molecular spectrometry segment dominated the market by occupying a largest share of XX%. At the same time, mass spectrometry market is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2015 to 2022. In applications, pharmaceuticals segment holds the largest share of 32.9% and semiconductors/electronics/nanotechnology is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of X% from 2015 to 2022. Geographical wise, North America is the largest market, with a share of XX% followed by Europe, Rest of the World and Asia. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of X% from 2015 to 2022 suggesting an array of opportunities for growth and likely to be getting into the eyes of new investors in the spectrometry market. Growth in Asia-Pacific market is attributed to increased funding from the corresponding governments for research activities, technological advancements, increased pharmaceutical and biotechnological research.

The spectrometry market is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of X% during 2015 to 2022. The factors driving the growth of this market are increased use of handheld and portable spectrometer devices, high rate influx of innovative products, increasing demand from emerging countries and fund allotment from government organizations and companies are likely to propel the spectrometry market.

However, complex regulatory guidelines, huge capital investments and shortage of skilled technicians are hampering the growth of the market. The threat for the spectrometry market includes unfavourable economic conditions and political instability that leads to reduced product sales.



The report provides an in depth market analysis of the above mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World (RoW)



