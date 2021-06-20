Surface Computing Market Top Key Players Are Planar System Inc., Sensytouch, Nvision Solutions Inc., 3m Co, Microsoft Corp., Apple, Vertigo Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Ideum Inc., Dell Inc

Surface computing as the name suggests replaces traditional GUI with a surface and the user thus interacts with that surface which can be an everyday object or a touch sensitive screen. Currently, more than 90% of the Surface Computing market is dominated by flat surfaces, leaving the rest for three dimensional surfaces. The latter, also known as depth-aware surfaces, employ methods such as DepthTouch for interacting with the user and give a vivid hands-on experience.

Market Dynamics

Apart from the adoption of Surface Computing in businesses the drivers of growth in Surface Computing market is the increase in data sharing among various devices such as tablets, cellphones and camera.The challenges in the growth of surface computing market are the high cost associated with the products it offers. Also, the rate of adoption by the end users is less owing to the unavailability of digital content for devices such as table shaped surfaces.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the surface type, method of interaction and Application. Surface computing can be broadly classified into flat and non-flat surfaces on the basis of surface type. Flat surfaces are two dimensional such as laptops, touch-screen mobile phones etc. Non-flat surfaces are three dimensional and can be spherical, cylindrical, curved, parabolic etc.On the basis of method of interaction, Surface computing can be categorized into single and multi-touch interactions. Pinch to zoom is an example of multi-gesture interaction. According to technology surface computing can be divided into optical, capacitive, resistive and other technologies.Surface computing finds its application in automotive industry, education, healthcare and hospitality, government and financial services and also the Retail Industry.

Regional/Geographic AnalysisNorth America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the global Surface Computing markets. North America currently accounts for highest market share and that is approximately 40%. Asia Pacific region promises highest market growth in the upcoming years. The reason for this exponential growth in Asia Pacific region is because of the huge customer base in hospitality and entertainment industry.

Opportunities

The drivers of market growth are basically increased adoption of multi user surface computers and natural user interface which is in turn driven by the need for user friendly interactions and fuelled by the advancements in technology. Also, when analyzing industries, corporate, hospitality, healthcare and entertainment are the major sectors in terms of immense growth opportunities.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include -Planar System Inc., SensyTouch, Nvision Solutions Inc., 3M Co, Microsoft Corp., Apple, Vertigo Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Ideum Inc., Dell Inc. etc.

