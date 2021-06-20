Transplantation Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis to 2025 with Leading Companies- Abbott Lab, Biofortuna, Bio-Rad Lab, CareDx, Illumina and more…

A new market study, titled “Transplantation Diagnostics Global Market – Forecast to 2022”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Transplantation Diagnostics Market



Transplantation is a surgical procedure of transferring organ, tissue or cell taken from one part of the body and grafted into another area of the same individual or another individual of same species or different species. The solid organ, tissue and stem cell transplantation field has evolved from a clinical experiment to routine and reliable practice, which has proven to be clinically effective, life-saving and cost-effective. The transplantation diagnostics market is segmented based on the technology, product type, applications, end users and geography. By technology the market is divided into molecular and non-molecular methods. By application, the transplantation diagnostics market is divided into diagnostic and research segments. By product the transplantation diagnostics market is divided into instruments, consumables, software and services, assays and kits. By end users the transplantation market is segmented into hospital and transplant centers, Research laboratories and academic institutes. Geographical wise, the transplantation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and rest of the world.

The major players in the transplantation diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Biofortuna Ltd (U.K.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), CareDx, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Immucor, Inc. (U.S.), Linkage biosciences (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Roche (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/837506-transplantation-diagnostics-global-market-forecast-to-2022

Among the transplantation diagnostics by technology, the non-molecular method is dominating the market by occupying a largest share and the molecular method is expected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2015 to 2022. The transplantation diagnostics market by product type is segmented into three major divisions such as instruments, consumables and software & services. Among these, consumables accounts for largest share and is growing at a strong CAGR from 2015 to 2022. By applications, is segmented into two major divisions such as diagnostic and research. Among these, diagnostic accounts for largest share as well as fastest growing segment. The end-user’s market of transplantation diagnostics market is segmented into three major divisions, hospital & transplant centers, diagnostic laboratories and research laboratories & academic institutions. Among these, hospital and transplant centers accounts for largest share and growing at a strong CAGR.

The transplantation diagnostics market is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR to reach $2,059.2 million by 2022. The factors driving the growth of this market are high incidence of organ and tissue transplantation procedures across the world, increasing geriatric population, coupled with an increasing population base for chronic disease, increasing healthcare awareness are likely to propel the market. In addition to this, increasing demand for early detection through non-invasive testing procedures like cell free DNA, increase in the number of deals by collaborations and acquisitions to open an array of opportunities for the market to flourish are some of the opportunities that are propelling the growth of the market. However, lack of trained health care professionals, ethical issues related to transplantation, high cost and non-affordability in developed as well as in low- and middle-income countries and unfavorable reimbursement policies are hampering the growth of the market. The threats for the transplantation diagnostics market include the significant gap between the number of organs donated and the number of organs required.

The transplantation diagnostics market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced assays to maintain their market shares

The report provides an in depth market analysis of the above mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World (RoW)



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/837506-transplantation-diagnostics-global-market-forecast-to-2022

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)