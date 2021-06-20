Underground Utility Mapping Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a new research report by Enviroscan, Geophysical Survey Systems, Global Detection Solution, Guideline Geo, Hexagon Geosystems

Underground utility mapping is the process of mapping the positioning and identifying the buried utilities under the ground. The growth of the underground utility mapping market fueled by factors such as growing concerns regarding the safety of underground utilities and increasing demand for real-time mapping. However, the lack of a skilled workforce is the primary factor that might slow down the growth of underground utility mapping market.

Government initiatives regarding the implementation of utility mapping tools, growing demand for maintenance due to aging infrastructure are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of underground utility mapping market. However, the high maintenance cost of mapping tools is the major factor that might hinder the growth of underground utility mapping market. The players offering in the utility mapping tools are focusing on offering technologically advanced solutions to attract more customers and gain a strong market position.

The report aims to provide an overview of Underground Utility Mapping market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment mode, enterprise size, end user, and geography. The global Underground Utility Mapping market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Underground Utility Mapping market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Underground Utility Mapping Market Players: Enviroscan, Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc, Global Detection Solution, Guideline Geo, Hexagon Geosystems, multiVIEW, Plowman Craven Limited, Prostar Geocorp, Sensors & Software Inc., Vivax-Metrotech Corp.

The global underground utility mapping market is segmented on the basis of component and end-user industry. Based on component, the market is segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of end-user industry the market is segmented as Telecommunication, oil & gas, government & public safety.

The report analyzes factors affecting Underground Utility Mapping market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Underground Utility Mapping market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Underground Utility Mapping market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Underground Utility Mapping market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Underground Utility Mapping in the global market.

