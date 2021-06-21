2027 Passenger Security Systems Market by Growing Technology Trends with Business Opportunities

Illegal and unethical activities on passenger transportation systems are giving rise to the need for effective passenger security systems. Governments in different countries are increasingly investing in solutions for the safety and security of passengers to address potential risks such as illegal intrusion, terrorism, fire, and other hazards. In addition to this, the development of newer technologies for scanning and screening by the key manufacturers is likely to result in lucrative gains in the forecast period.

The passenger security systems market is anticipated to witness substantial growth on account of increasing focus of the government toward the safety of the passengers and growing instances of hijack and terrorist activities. Furthermore, the increasing global count of travelers and the need for smart safety solutions to accommodate the growing numbers effectively is likely to propel the market growth. On the other hand, increasing investments by the government for security and safety measures would offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the passenger security systems market during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1.Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

2.C.E.I.A. SpA

3.FLIR Systems, Inc.

4.Halma plc

5.Honeywell International Inc

6.L3 Technologies

7.Rapiscan Systems (OSI Systems)

8.Sensurity LTD

9.Siemens AG

10.Smiths Group plc

The global passenger security systems market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as human screening, baggage inspection, explosive detection, video surveillance, intrusion detection and prevention, and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as airports, seaports, railway stations, and bus stations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global passenger security systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The passenger security systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting passenger security systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

