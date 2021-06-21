Agricultural Biologics Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 to 2025
Global Agricultural Biologics Market to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2025.
Global agricultural biologics market is valued approximately USD 6.75 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.77 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growth in trend of sustainable agricultural, low residue load and supportive government regulations are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of agricultural biologics globally. Growing demand for organic food would increase the adoption of agricultural biologics as these are used to grow nutritious and health crop.
Global agricultural biologics market is significantly driven by growth prospects for organic foods. According to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture in 2018, United States continues to be the largest market for organic foods across the world representing around 48% of the total, followed by France 8% and Germany 12%. In 2016, organic products exceeded to 5% of total sales and sales of organic commodities increase 23% as compared to previous year. Additionally, demand for organic beef, chicken and dairy products continues to rise, has resulted in an annual increase in organic soybean and corn imports around 33% per year. As a result, the demand and adoption of agricultural biologics would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, opportunities for microbial seed treatment products and market potential in developing countries offers lucrative growth prospects for the global agricultural biologics market globally over the forecast period. However, limited product availability and low efficacy of biologicals are the major factors that impede the growth of global agricultural biologics market.
On the basis of segmentation, the agricultural biologics market is segmented into type, source, mode of application and application. Type segment of global agricultural biologics market is classified into biopesticides, biostimulants and biofertilizers of which biopesticides is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing demand for bioinsecticides and biofungicides for integrated pest management. Based on source segment, the agricultural biologics market is diversified into microbials, biochemicals and others of which as these have various characteristics that helps in the control bacteria, fungi, insects and weeds. On the basis of mode of application segment, the market is bifurcated into foliar sprays, soil treatment and seed treatment. Based on the application segment, the market is classified into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and other crop types of which cereals and grins segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment as these are the major cereals treated with biological products for crop protection.
The regional analysis of Agricultural Biologics Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific have occupied major share in the global Agricultural Biologics market. The major reasons for the dominance of Asia-Pacific are increasing demand for crop nutrition and protection products in Asian countries and also seed manufacturers such as Monsanto, Bayer and Syngenta have been showing interest in tapping this potential market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to companies working to expand R&D centers across this region.
The leading market players include-
- Bayer
- Syngenta
- Monsanto Bioag
- BASF
- Dowdupont
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- Arysta Lifescience
- Certis USA LLC
- Koppert
- Valagro
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
- Biopesticides
- Biostimulants
- Biofertilizers
By Source:
- Microbials
- Biochemicals
- Others
By Mode of Application:
- Foliar Sprays
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
By Application:
- Cereals & Grains
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Other Crop Types
By Regions:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- ROE
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ROAPEC
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Mexico
- ROW (Rest of World)
- Middle East & Africa
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Agricultural Biologics Market in Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
Learn more Get free sample copy of this report now!
> Get | Download Sample Copy of This Report Now with Detailed TOC, Charts & Tables
Research Methodology of Research:
To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our Sales Team at Market Research.
Customization of the Report
In case of any Queries or Customization Requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609