Ai in Healthcare Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2017–2025

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 650 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Healthcare organizations are investing heavily on information technology and are actively looking forward tutilized big data capabilities for effective functioning. Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is expected tbring revolutionary changes in terms of reduction in terms of healthcare cost reduction and quality treatment.

The objective of the study is tdefine market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and tforecast the values tthe coming eight years. The report is designed tincorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report alscaters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall alsincorporate available opportunities in micrmarkets for stakeholders tinvest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Components:

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology:

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

Application:

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

Precision Medicine

In-Patient Care and Hospital Management

Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Virtual Assistant

Wearables

Research

End-User:

Providers

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Accountable Care Organization and Managed Care Organization

Patients

Payers

Regions:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 t2025

Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision, Inc.

Next IT Corp

Others

Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading tmarket consolidation.

Target Audience of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Study: