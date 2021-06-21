Americas Gold Nanoparticle Market Size, Regional Trends, Key Players Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Americas Gold Nanoparticles Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Americas Gold Nanoparticles Market – Overview

Nano therapy is a modern technique for treatment of various diseases and performed with the help of submicron sized molecular devices or nanoparticles. According to the National Cancer Institute (2014), over 16 lakh Americans had cancer, which is expected to increase during the given period. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cancer, rising demand for the better treatment options, and increasing healthcare expenditure drives the growth of the market. According to the International Diabetes Federation, about 420 million adult population in the world was suffering from diabetes in 2016, which is increasing at the rate of 8.4% per year and is expected to reach 625 million by 2040.

Furthermore, the government support for research and continuous improvement in healthcare infrastructure boost the market growth. However, higher cost of the treatment and strict regulatory norms may slow the growth of the Americas Gold Nanoparticles Market over the forecast period.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the Americas Gold Nanoparticles market is booming, and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly.The market is expected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2027).

Key Players

Cytodiagnostics (U.S.), NanoHybrids Corp (U.S.), BBI Solutions (U.S.), NanoSphere, Inc. (U.S.), Smith and Nephew (U.K), Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Sirnaomics, Inc. (U.S.), Tarveda Therapeutics (U.S.), Nanobiotix (France), Nanoprobes, Inc. (U.S.), Nanosphere Inc. (U.S.), NanoMedia Solutions Inc. (Japan), NanoBio Corporation (U.S.), NanoBioMagnetics (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Americas gold nanoparticles market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Segmentation

The American gold nanoparticles market is segmented on the basis of type of gold nanoparticles, application, and end-user.

On the basis of the type of gold nanoparticles , the market is segmented into Nanorods, Nanoshells, and Nanocages

, the market is segmented into Nanorods, Nanoshells, and Nanocages On the basis of the application , the market is classified into medical and dentistry, catalysis, electronics, and others. Medical and dentistry is further classified as Nano Oncology, Nano Neurology, Nano Imaging, Nano Cardiology, Nano Immunology, and Therapeutics. The others segment includes glass, cosmetics, and photometry.

, the market is classified into medical and dentistry, catalysis, electronics, and others. Medical and dentistry is further classified as Nano Oncology, Nano Neurology, Nano Imaging, Nano Cardiology, Nano Immunology, and Therapeutics. The others segment includes glass, cosmetics, and photometry. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, research and academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The American gold nanoparticles market comprises of two regions namely North America and South America. North America is the largest market whose growth is attributed to the rising technological advancements, high healthcare expenditure, and rising cases of cancer. According to the statistics suggested by the National Cancer Institute, around 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States, and 595,690 died from the disease. It is also reported that the cancer mortality is higher among men than women, i.e., 207.9 per 100,000 men and 145.4 per 100,000 women. The condition is found to be the highest in African American men, i.e., 261.5 per 100,000, and lowest in Asia Pacific Islander women, i.e., 91.2 per 100,000. Owing to the tunable and highly sensitive optical and electronic properties of gold nanoparticles, they are now widely used in bio-imaging and phototherapy. The implementation of theranostic nanomaterial has a great potential for improved cancer treatments and reduced side effects.

According to the statistical data suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total health expenditure in the United States was 3.2 trillion in 2015. Whereas, hospital care accounted for a share of 32.3%.

