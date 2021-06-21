Automotive Transceivers Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Automotive Transceivers Market by Protocol (CAN, LIN, Flexray, and Others), Application (Safety, Body Control Module, Chassis, Powertrain, Steering wheel, Engine/Climate, Door/Seat, Wheel Node, X-by-wire Master, and Others), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Automotive Transceivers Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



A transceiver is a device that consists of both receiver as well as transmitter which are combined and als- shares common circuitry. There are generally three types of transceivers deployed in automotive applications, which cover CAN transceiver, LIN transceiver, Flex Ray transceiver, and others. The global automotive transceivers market is driven by increase in demand for economical and luxury vehicles owing t- the rise in disposable income of the consumers, stringent government regulations toward automotive safety norms, increase in demand for advanced, comfort, convenience features in vehicles, and surge in electronic integration in automotive. However, increase in electronic system complexities restrict the market growth. Moreover, rise in popularity of autonomous vehicles and trend of connected car devices creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global automotive transceivers market is segmented based on protocol, application, vehicle type, and region. CAN, LIN, Flexray, and others (Ethernet, K-Line, MOST) are the protocols studied under the scope of the report. Based on application, it is categorized int- safety, body control module, chassis, powertrain, steering wheel, engine/climate, door/seat, wheel node, X-by-wire master, and others. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided int- passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include Broadcom Corporation, Cypress Semiconductors, Infineon technologies, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global automotive transceivers market with current trends and future estimations t- depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined t- understand the profitable trends t- gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related t- key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 t- 2025 t- highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Protocol

– CAN

– LIN

– Flexray

– Others (Ethernet, K-Line, MOST)

By Application

– Safety

– Body Control Module

– Chassis

– Powertrain

– Steering Wheel

– Engine/Climate

– Door/Seat

– Wheel Node

– X-by-Wire Master

– Others

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Vehicles

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Broadcom Corporation

– Cypress Semiconductors

– Infineon technologies

– Maxim Integrated

– Microchip Technology Inc.

– NXP Semiconductors

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– STMicroelectronics

– Texas Instruments Inc.

– Toshiba Corporation

