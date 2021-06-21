Automotive Turbocharger Market Analysis, Latest Trends and Forecast Report

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Automotive Turbocharger Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Dynamics

Fuel-efficiency regulations are driving the use of turbochargers in vehicles and boosting revenue for the Turbocharger manufacturing industry. This is driving the global automotive turbocharger market.

Rising consumer spending will also increase automotive production, leading to the greater implementation of turbochargers in fuel-efficient vehicles. This will further boost the market for a global automotive turbocharger in the forecast period.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Segmentation

By turbocharger type

Exhaust-gas turbochargers enhance performance, increase speed and power as well as engine performance at the same time reducing fuel consumption and exhaust emissions.

Axial flow turbochargers are used in aircraft engines because of their large size and heavy weight; these are similar to gas turbochargers. With the fuel flow through the wheel in an axial direction, the axial flow turbocharger compresses air into increasingly smaller spaces using a series of the impeller or axial compressor fans.

The radial flow turbochargers are the most popular type for automotive applications, the gas inflow is centripetal and is directed from the outside in a radial direction. It can increase the power of an automobile up to 1,000 horsepower.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Geographical Analysis

Turbocharger sales in the United States got a boost when the federal government’s corporate average fuel economy targets were raised to 35.5 mpg by 2016.

Europe is the leading region regarding turbocharger adoption across light and commercial vehicles, exceeding 70% penetration by 2015.

Automotive Turbocharger Company Trends

The major players for the global automotive turbocharger market are BorgWarner and Cummins, which collectively account for 77.3% of revenue 2017.

Cummins has developed a highly optimized mixed flow turbine stage and a revolutionary turbine exit diffuser design with wastegate flow control, and optimization of the compressor stage.

To improve the performance and efficiency of heavy-duty commercial wastegate turbochargers by using advanced computer modeling and real-world lab testing. This new approach has resulted in improvement in turbocharger efficiency by up to 6% and fuel efficiency of 1.5%.

