Beta-Glucan Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key Player Cargill, Frutarom Industries, Garuda International, Gnosis by Lesaffre and Kerry Group

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Beta-Glucan Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Beta-Glucan market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Beta-glucan are substance which are found in the cell walls of lichens, fungi, algae, yeasts, bacteria. Beta glucan are also found in certain plants, such as barley and oats. Beta-glucan contain a group of B-D-glucose polysaccharides. Beta glucan are used for treating diabetes, high cholesterol, cancer, and HIV/AIDS. Beta glucan also help to boost the immune system. Beta glucan are used as a food additive in various products such as salad dressings, cheese spreads, sour cream, frozen desserts, etc.

Check for the sample here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006018/

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Reasons to buy the report –

Creating an effective position strategy

Expert opinions on your evaluation

Know possible barriers to entry

Informed and strategic decision making

Understand how first movers work

Plan to action on future opportunities

The global study on Beta-Glucan market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Beta-Glucan Market profiled in the report include-

1. Cargill, Incorporated

2. Frutarom Industries Ltd.

3. Garuda International Inc.

4. Gnosis by Lesaffre

5. Kerry Group PLC

6. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

7. MilliporeSigma

8. Ohly GmbH

9. Super Beta Glucan Inc.

10.Tate and Lyle PLC

The global beta-glucan market is segmented on the basis of source, application and category. Based on source, the market is segmented into cereal, seaweed, yeast and mushroom. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. On the basis of the category the market is segmented into soluble beta-glucan and insoluble beta-glucan.

Get Discount on This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006018/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/