Blood Bank Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2018-2025

A fresh report titled "Blood Bank Market by Product Type (Whole Blood, Red Blood Cell, Platelet, Plasma, and White Blood Cell), Function (Collection, Processing, Testing, Storage, and Transportation), Bank Type (Private and Public), and End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinics & Nursing Homes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025"



The global blood bank market was valued at $11,527 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,649 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. A blood bank is a non-profit organization that engages in all the operations such as collection, processing, testing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood components drawn from donors. A blood bank can be a separate free-standing organization or operates as a part of a hospital. In addition, a blood bank provides safe or disease-free blood for transfusion to save a patient’s life and curb the complications that can arise due to severe blood loss.

Blood banks have witnessed an increase in demand, owing to high prevalence of hematological diseases and rise in number of accidental cases across the world. In addition, growth in the geriatric population who is prone to blood disorders and high demand for blood transfusion supplement the market growth. However, wastage of the donated blood and stringent rules & regulations are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, blood transfusion in emerging nations is expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global blood bank market is segmented based on product type, function, bank type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified as whole blood, red blood cell, platelets, plasma, and white blood cell. The function segment studies collection, processing, testing, storage, and transportation. Based on bank type, the market is segmented into private and public. Depending on end user, the market is classified into hospital, ambulatory surgery center, pharmaceutical companies, clinics & nursing homes, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Blood Bank Key Market Segments

By Product Type

– Whole blood

– Red Blood Cell

– Platelet

– Plasma

– White Blood Cell

By Function

– Collection

– Processing

– Testing

– Storage

– Transportation

By Bank Type

– Private

– Public

By End User

– Hospital

– Ambulatory Surgery Centers

– Pharmaceutical Companies

– Clinics & Nursing homes

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– The American Red Cross

– Vitalant

– New York Blood Centre

– Australian Red Cross

– Japan Red Cross Society

– American Association of Blood Banks

– America’s Blood Centers

– Canadian Blood Services

– Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

– Blood Bank of Alaska

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.4. Market share analysis, 2017

3.5. Porters five forces analysis

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. High prevalence of hematologic diseases

3.6.1.2. Rise in accidental cases

3.6.1.3. Growth in the number of geriatric population

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Wastage of donated blood

3.6.2.2. Stringent rules and regulations

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Blood transfusion in emerging nations

CHAPTER 4: BLOOD BANK MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Whole blood

4.2.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Red blood Cell

4.3.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Platelet

4.4.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Plasma

4.5.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. White Blood Cell

4.6.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BLOOD BANK MARKET, BY FUNCTION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Collection

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Processing

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Testing

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Storage

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Transportation

5.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BLOOD BANK MARKET, BY BANK TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Private

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Public

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: BLOOD BANK MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Hospital

7.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Ambulatory surgery center

7.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Pharmaceutical companies

7.4.1. Market size and forecast

7.4.2. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Clinics & nursing homes

7.5.1. Market size and forecast

7.5.2. Market analysis, by country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market size and forecast

7.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: BLOOD BANK MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

8.2.2. North America blood bank market, by country

8.2.2.1. U.S. blood bank market by product type

8.2.2.2. U.S. blood bank market by function

8.2.2.3. U.S. blood bank market by bank type

8.2.2.4. U.S. blood bank market by end user

8.2.2.5. Canada blood bank market by product type

8.2.2.6. Canada blood bank market by function

8.2.2.7. Canada blood bank market by bank type

8.2.2.8. Canada blood bank market by end user

8.2.2.9. Mexico blood bank market by product type

8.2.2.10. Mexico blood bank market by function

8.2.2.11. Mexico blood bank market by bank type

8.2.2.12. Mexico blood bank market by end user

8.2.3. North America blood bank market, by product type

8.2.4. North America blood bank market, by function

8.2.5. North America blood bank market, by bank type

8.2.6. North America blood bank market, by end user

Continue @…



