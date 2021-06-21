Cannabidiol (CBD) Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

A recent report on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has provided a brief overview of the industry with an insightful explanation. This overview mentions the definition of the product/service along with several applications of such a product or service in different end-user industries. It also includes the analysis of the production and management technology employed for the same. The report on global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market has given an in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, competitive analysis, and detailed regional analysis for the review period of 2019-2025.

CW Hemp

Plus CBD Oil

Mary’s Medicinals

Bluebird Botanicals

TertraLabs

HempMeds

Medical Marijuana

CBD Naturals

Gaia Botanicals

ENDOCA

The report found on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has also inculcated detailed profiling of numerous distinguished vendors prevalent in the global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market. This analysis also talks about different strategies adopted by various market players to gain a competitive edge over their peers, build unique product portfolios, and expand their reach in the global market.

This report mentions various factors that are causative of fast-paced expansion of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Market. This includes a detailed study of the pricing history of the product/service, the value of the product/service, and numerous volume trends. Some principal factors studied in the report include the influence of mounting population on a global level, burgeoning technological advancements, and the dynamics of demand and supply noted in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Market. Additionally, it also studies the impact of various government initiatives and the competitive landscape existing in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Market through the forecast period.

The key factors driving the market include growing demand for CBD globally as it is used to cure various human diseases. CBD products have several benefits like protection from Alzheimer’s disease, anti-inflammatory properties and helps to treat epilepsy and mental health disorders. The Cannabidiol is widely adopted as it helps in drug withdrawal and highly recommended for cancer cases.

The global market for Cannabidiol (CBD) is broadly segmented by product type as – Hemp-derived and Marijuana-derived. According to the Hemp Business Journal, the CBD Oils from marijuana-based sources are expected to reach USD 1.6 billion i.e. around 80% of the total CBD market. Marijuana-derived CBD products are extensively used globally for numerous medical purposes. Cannabis sativa is the source plant for extracting marijuana, that contains over 80 compounds of cannabinoids. The demand for Marijuana-derived CBD products is increasing as they contain high concentrations of THC in comparison to hemp-derived CBD products. The Industrial Hemp Farming Act of 2015 excluded hemp from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s controlled substances list, which effectively legalized hemp-derived CBDs. Many other countries around the world have similarly permitted the importation of hemp-based CBD products. The market is highly competitive with continuous product and technological developments. The players are also focusing on strategic collaborations and agreements to expand their geographic footprint and to intensify market competitiveness. The report includes segmentation of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Market on the basis of different aspects, along with a regional segmentation. Such segmentation has been carried out with the perspective of attaining detailed and accurate insights into the Cannabidiol (CBD) Market. The report studies the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market – Geographical Analysis

The global CBD market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and ROW. CBD oil products are highly preferred by the US consumers. Also, countries such as South American countries, including Uruguay, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina have legalized the application of marijuana products for medical purposes. These factors are leading North America to be largest market of the global CBD market. Major market players of CBD oil production are present in North America. It is estimated that in 2020 industry sales of marijuana-derived CBD will total around USD 417 million

The market research team has analyzed the global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model for the assessment period of 2019-2025. Furthermore, an in-depth SWOT analysis is carried out to enable faster decision making of the reader about the Cannabidiol (CBD) Market. North America is leading the global CBD market due to increasing demand for CBD products by consumers and large number of players are US-based. The overall market for CBD will be especially driven by high demand for CBD products because of its several health benefits. Marijuana-derived CBD have largest market segment due to rising preference by consumers because of their high concentrations of THC in comparison to hemp-derived CBD products.

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Key Trends and developments

Chapter 3. Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Segmentation

Chapter 5 Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Company Profiles*

Chapter 8 Appendix

