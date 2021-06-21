Cognitive Computing Market Top Key Players Are Hp, Ibm, Microsoft

Cognitive Computing enables the processing of huge volumes of complex data and enhances the enterprise’s productivity levels. Cognitive Computing translates unstructured data (videos, natural language, images and symbols) to infer and predict the best solution. The major application of Cognitive Computing is in the healthcare followed by BFSI and military and defence among others.

Market Dynamics

The key factors driving the growth of the industry are increasing volume of unstructured data and harness speed of internet. The incorporation of features, such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things that enables automated integration between software, hardware platform, and the consumer, is energizing the industry growth prospects. Other factors contributing to the growth of the market include the development of innovative hardware and software systems and Cloud-based technological advancements. Higher investment by major players is also expected to boost the market substantially. Conversely, the major restraining factors are a lack of awareness regarding this technology

Request For Free Sample– www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065144

Market Segmentation

By technology, the market is segmented into Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning and Others (Information Retrieval). The natural language processing segment generated the maximum revenue in 2014, accounting for over 40% of the total market revenue followed by machine learning which is the second highest segment, constituting around 30% of the total revenue. The natural language processing segment is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period. Based on the application the market is segmented into Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government, Military and Defense, Communication and Technology, and Others. On the basis of the end-user, the market is categorized as large enterprises, small & medium enterprises and public sector.

Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa constituted the key market segments. Among these North America accounts for most of the market shares in 2017 valuing US$11.29 billion, followed by Asia-Pacific region and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the next nine years owing to the rise in small and medium enterprises in emerging countries, such as India and China.

Research Methodology of Research:

Key Players

Key vendors in the market are HP, IBM, Microsoft, SE. Some other prominent players dominating the market include Google, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Statistical Analysis System (SAS), Saffron Technology, Cognitive Scale, Numenta, Palantir, Tibco Software, and Vicarious.

Buy Now- www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10065144

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609