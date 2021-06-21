Colocation Market Top Key Player Digital Realty Trust, Dupont Fabros Technology Inc., Equinix Inc., Verizon Communication Ltd., Sunguard Availability Services, Ntt Data Corporation

Global Colocation Market provides Data Centre space to small, medium and large enterprises, governments, organizations etc. Data Centre facilities provide infrastructure in terms of racks, servers, private suites and network connections. It reduces the operational expenditure of the firms/retailers as it eliminates the cost associated with heating and cooling appliances etc. It is also preferred by firms who are looking for IT expertise and at the same time want to focus on their core business; hence they outsource the load to Colocation providers. These data centers also facilitate businesses facing space constraints, businesses expanding and industries such as BFSI, IT and Telecom.

Market Dynamics

The drivers of Colocation markets are mainly low cost and high efficiency. This gives enterprises the relief of outsourcing IT operations. Next is a shift towards cloud platforms for less critical applications. These cloud providers can avail the services of retail data centers for hosting cloud platforms, which is necessary in case of regulations such as data must reside in the same country and it is not feasible for the cloud provider to operate in multiple countries. Thus, the colocation market will benefit from cloud providers in the short term.

However, the upsurge in cloud providers and shift of enterprises towards cloud platforms is a threat in a long term. The second downturn in the colocation market can be attributed to the law of supply and demand. It can be observed that right now the investments to cater to the potential market demand are huge. Hence, if supply exceeds demand, it will decrease the profit margins that currently prevail in the global colocation market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type, geography, industry and end user. Colocation market can be broadly classified into Retail and Wholesale on the basis of the type with retail collocation enjoying greater market share as compared to wholesale. Retail Colocation is apt for customers having low power requirements and lesser spaces. On the other hand, wholesale colocation caters to the customers with high power requirements wherein there is also a provision for space customization.

Research Methodology of Research:

Segments on the basis of end-user consist of Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The size of Large Enterprises segment is more as compared to that of SMEs.Colocation extends its services in various industries such as BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Public Sector, Energy, Life Sciences, Healthcare, Retail, and Education. Also, Telecom and IT industry consume and provides a majority of Colocation.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the global colocation markets. North America is forecasted to generate highest revenues by 2020. Asia Pacific region promises significant market growth owing to their increasing network readiness. In APAC region, India hosts maximum number of data centers, China is second on the list.

Opportunities

Apart from inherent advantages such as low cost for maintaining data centers, compliance regulations for retail segments etc., Colocation market has immense opportunities with the exponential increase in content heavy applications(such as video content) in terms of processing power, bandwidth etc. There is a growing trend and numerous innovations taking place in the world of Internet of Things (IoT), which gives a plethora of opportunities to Colocation Data Centers that provide computing platform.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Digital Realty Trust, DuPont Fabros Technology Inc., Equinix Inc., Verizon Communication Ltd., SunGuard Availability Services, NTT Data Corporation etc.

