Data Center Ups Market and Top Key Players Are Abb, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Vertiv, General Electric (Ge Industrial Solutions), Legrand And Schneider Electric
Data centers are the important assets to the organizations. If the power supplied to the data center is stopped then the organization will face a huge loss of data, and the non-availability of the servers may lead to the huge financial and brand loss. UPS or Uninterruptible Power Supply is a device that Powers the data center when the power from the main source is interrupted. They act as intermediate between the main source and the data source and curb any additional jolts or power variations from the main supply. The batteries powering the UPS can be made of Lithium Ion or lead acid batteries.
End-user
The end users are the organizations with the data centers; they need UPS to maintain constant and uninterrupted power supply to their data centers.
Market Dynamics
The backup systems required in a data center became essential due to the rise in the number of power outages and voltage fluctuations. The tenacity to run the data centers in case of power losses is the prime driver of this market. UPS come in both Lithium ion and Lead acid batteries. The replacement of the lead acid makes it difficult for maintenance of the UPS. Product innovations are expected to boost the market growth. Product innovations are necessary since once the installation is done organization tend to take a lot of time before they make a change to their UPS systems
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented in terms of the size of the data center and the Product type. A brief classification is detailed below.
Segmentation by Size of the Data center
Small
medium
Large
Segmentation by product type
Centralized UPS
Zone UPS
Rack-mount UPS
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America occupies the majority of the UPS market due to the large number of data centers. It is then followed by European region. The trend of this market in the economic development countries of Asia Pacific region is in a positive way due to the increase in awareness of data security paving way for construction of new data centers.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include ABB, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Vertiv, General Electric (GE Industrial Solutions), Legrand and Schneider Electric.
