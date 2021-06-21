Data Center Ups Market and Top Key Players Are Abb, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Vertiv, General Electric (Ge Industrial Solutions), Legrand And Schneider Electric

Data centers are the important assets to the organizations. If the power supplied to the data center is stopped then the organization will face a huge loss of data, and the non-availability of the servers may lead to the huge financial and brand loss. UPS or Uninterruptible Power Supply is a device that Powers the data center when the power from the main source is interrupted. They act as intermediate between the main source and the data source and curb any additional jolts or power variations from the main supply. The batteries powering the UPS can be made of Lithium Ion or lead acid batteries.

End-user

The end users are the organizations with the data centers; they need UPS to maintain constant and uninterrupted power supply to their data centers.

Market Dynamics

The backup systems required in a data center became essential due to the rise in the number of power outages and voltage fluctuations. The tenacity to run the data centers in case of power losses is the prime driver of this market. UPS come in both Lithium ion and Lead acid batteries. The replacement of the lead acid makes it difficult for maintenance of the UPS. Product innovations are expected to boost the market growth. Product innovations are necessary since once the installation is done organization tend to take a lot of time before they make a change to their UPS systems

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the size of the data center and the Product type. A brief classification is detailed below.

Research Methodology of Research:

Segmentation by Size of the Data center

Small

medium

Large

Segmentation by product type

Centralized UPS

Zone UPS

Rack-mount UPS

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America occupies the majority of the UPS market due to the large number of data centers. It is then followed by European region. The trend of this market in the economic development countries of Asia Pacific region is in a positive way due to the increase in awareness of data security paving way for construction of new data centers.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include ABB, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Vertiv, General Electric (GE Industrial Solutions), Legrand and Schneider Electric.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

