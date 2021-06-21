Digital Therapeutics Market Growth Strategies 2027 – Lead by Propeller Health, CANARY HEALTH, Noom, 2Morrow, Livongo Health, Proteus Digital Health, WellDoc, Fitbit, Omada Health, MANGO HEALTH,

This market intelligence report on Digital Therapeutics market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Digital Therapeutics market have also been mentioned in the study.

Digital therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1,993.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Some Of Major Key Players Include In This Report Are:-

Propeller Health

CANARY HEALTH

Noom, Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Livongo Health

Proteus Digital Health

WellDoc, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

A comprehensive view of the Digital Therapeutics market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Digital Therapeutics market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

Leading Digital Therapeutics market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Digital Therapeutics market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Market Segments-

By Application

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics

Strategic Insights:-

Product launch/update and partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global digital therapeutics industry. Few of the product approvals and partnerships made by the players in the market are listed below:

2017: In November, Propeller Health and Express Scripts entered into a partnership to provide Propeller’s FDA-cleared digital solutions to Express Scripts to manage asthma or COPD.

2016: In November, Propeller Health received FDA approval for its Propeller platform for use with GSK’s Ellipta inhaler.



2018: In April, Canary Health entered into a partnership with NMRHCA to offer the Better Choices, Better Health (BCBH) digital therapeutics program in New Mexico.



2016: In June, Canary Health partnered with Medtronic to expand their diabetes care offerings with Canary Health’s self-management suite for pre-diabetes, diabetes and related comorbidities.

Scope Of Market-

“Global Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Digital Therapeutics market with detailed market segmentation by product, formulation, application, and geography. The global Digital Therapeutics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital Therapeutics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Therapeutics” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Therapeutics market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Therapeutics market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digital Therapeutics market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

