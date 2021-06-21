Diisostearyl Fumarate Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018-2025

Global Diisostearyl Fumarate Market Overview

Diisostearyl Fumarate is an ingredient in cosmetics and is derived from diesters of isostearyl alcohol and Fumaric Acid. It is an emollient that functions as a wetting agent and binder for pigments and powder. Diisostearyl fumarate is best for applications which require target area delivery including eye area products and lip care treatments. It also has applications in products including face powder, blusher, and face makeup. The global market of diisostearyl fumarate is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period.

The diisostearyl fumarate market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of cosmetic products by millennial and trends in skin care, hair care, and cosmetics globally. Rising awareness of self-grooming, luxury products, and lifestyle is influencing diisostearyl fumarate market globally. Diisostearyl fumarate is expected to witness lucrative growth in the forecast period and find new opportunities in the coming future.

Global Diisostearyl Fumarate Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for matte cosmetic composition

Many cosmetics such as lipsticks, foundation and powders are designed to provide a matte finish to lip and skin. Cosmetics with gloss and shine tends to highlight wrinkles and fine line, whereas matte finish smoothens such imperfections and give the perfect finish. Besides, shiny and glossy skin is undesirable by many consumers. Thus, manufacturers are demanding for ingredients which provide matte finish. Therefore, there is a need for matte composition in cosmetics that provide matte finish with comfort and perfect look. Diisostearyl fumarate is demonstrated as a desired ingredient by manufacturers to reduce the gloss and shine and is used by well-known cosmetic brands including Estee Lauder, Avon and many more. This need leads to high demand for diisostearyl fumarate.

Growing skin issues to increase demand for skin conditioner

Rising skin diseases such as psoriasis and eczema are observed across the globe. Laser and topical treatments treat various skin diseases such as psoriasis, eczema, dryness and other skin allergies. However, these treatments are expensive leading to the adoption of topical therapies for skin treatments. Topical therapies include usage of creams, lotions, gels, and other. Diisostearyl fumarate is proven for severe psoriasis treatment by dermatologists, and hence, the manufacturer is focusing on products based on diisostearyl fumarate ingredient. Dermatologist prescribes products involving diisostearyl fumarate for skin treatments. Moreover, it has enormous opportunities for diisostearyl fumarate market globally.

High Threat of substitute

DIisostearyl fumarate market can face a severe threat from its substitutes, which can affect the growth of the market in the coming future. There are numerous ingredients which have similar benefits and features as diisostearyl fumarate. For instance, esters of pelargonic acids and diisostearyl malate which possess identical characteristics as diisostearyl fumarate. They have similar applications such as skin conditioner and moisturizers. Thus, the presence of substitute with similar applications can impact the growth of diisostearyl fumarate market globally.

Global Diisostearyl Fumarate Market Segmentation

The global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate market can be segmented on the basis of purity as:

Below 95%

95-98%

Above 98%

The global Diisostearyl Fumarate market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Colour cosmetics

Skin Care

Hair care

Lip care

Sun Care

AP/Deo

The global Diisostearyl Fumarate market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Global Diisostearyl Fumarate Market Regional Overview

Diisostearyl fumarate has witnessed immense popularity in the North America region, due to rising consumer awareness about the benefits of diisostearyl fumarate in cosmetic and personal care products. High disposable income and penetration of multiple brands also drives the diisostearyl fumarate market in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific will witness fastest growth in the forecast period due to the booming economy and growing focus on the cosmetic industry by countries like China, Korea and Japan. On other hand, Europe will have steady growth in the diisostearyl fumarate market, with increasing investment in research and development and various brand equity in this region. Middle East and Africa has reported significant growth over the past few years and are continuously adopting newer technologies to expand its diisostearyl fumarate market.

Global Diisostearyl Fumarate Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Diisostearyl Fumarate market are:

PHOENIX CHEMICAL, INC.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Alzo International Inc.

Dow Corning Corporation

BOC Sciences

Other Prominent Players

Some of the key suppliers in the global Diisostearyl Fumarate market are:

Noveon

MakingCosmetics Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Some of the key end users in the global Diisostearyl Fumarate market are:

Avon Products, Inc

Moore Beauty Essentials

Estée Lauder Inc.

Other Prominent Players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Diisostearyl Fumarate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Diisostearyl Fumarate market segments such as geographies, product type, and applications.

