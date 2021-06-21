Drilling Waste Management Services Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

Oil and gas exploration produces waste material consisting of fluids, solid cuttings, clays and chemicals that contaminate the surroundings which is hazardous to the personnel involved in drilling, general public, soil, water, animals and plants. The result is- pollution of marine water, surface, soil and water degradation and groundwater contamination. This calls for a proper drilling waste management system run by the professionals.

Pollution control and preservation of environment have become a matter of concern for all the governments and international environment protection bodies. Governments have created stringent laws and regulations for drilling companies in order to set ideal environment standardslike Environment Protection Act of USA. Drilling waste management is a line of equipments for drilling waste management wherein the close-loop mud circulation is in place to enable the operators to curtail the cost of drilling and waste handling. Vertical cutting dryers need to have chemically enhanced configuration for removing fine solids, so that the oil fluids are separated from solids and are recycled and used.

Drilling Waste management Ecosystem consists of:

tendering, engineering and certification

contracting- drilling waste management, solid control, treatment, disposal and others

installation and operations of equipment rendering the services

relieving

maintenance

Procure this Market Intelligence Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064561



Market Dynamics

Global hunger for oil and natural gas is insatiable. Explorations are not going stop and the countries will go deep to any extent. The drilling of oil creates waste. For waste removal, innovative methods and the latest disposal techniques will be used. Stringent laws will continue getting stricter.Pollution control and environment protection will cause concerns and the regulatory bodies will hound the oil exploring players. It is therefore, imperative for them to have a proper drilling waste management system in place. There will always be opportunities for the players with vast resources, latest technology and cheap labor.

Market Segmentation

Based on application

Onshore

Offshore

Based on service type

Solid Control Services

Treatment recycling

Recovery and Disposal

Containment and Handling

Regional/ Geographic analysis

Latest technology called Shale was used by USA for ultra-deep onshore and offshore oil explorations to the levels so deep which were so far inaccessible. Shale revolution of US is the combination of Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling which enabled USA to significantly increase its production of oil and natural gas which accounts for 34% of their oil production.The monopoly of OPEC nations came to an end and the importer became an exporter and today even countries like India have started importing gas from USA, abandoning the OPEC exporters for cost cutting. Following the Shale technology, the oil reach countries like Russia, India and China have gone for ultra deep oil and gas exploration.Onshore segment is expected to show a stable rise with North American and European regions, leading the market due to the large number of oil wells and routine oil exploration activity in the Gulf region.The usage of Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques has increased. By 2030, India will be the major oil driver with a CAGR of 4% as against 1% CAGR of the world.

There is anutter criminal disregard for pollution control measures in many Asia-pacific countries and Africawhere pollutants are spilled from the platforms in the marine water, riverbeds, and surroundings. They contaminate the surrounding, emit hazardous gases and radioactive pollutants. As the governments of these countries realize the need of strict laws, regulatory law enforcement agencies and strengthen the forces of law and order, the large players of drilling waste management will earn more and more contracts. China with its prompt delivery and disposal, cheap labor and lower quotations will dominate the Asian and the world market for drilling waste management.

Opportunities

Availability of cheap labor in countries like China, India.

Technological advancements in the machinery and processes

Research and development

Ample oil and gas resources will attract global players who will need drilling waste management system in place

Synchronizing with growing investment in energy and power sector

Possibilities of Shale gas production in the Asia- Pacific countries

Developing countries like India and Brazil will enhance the wireline market demand.

Threats

Stringent Regulatory framework and Environment protection Laws by International bodies.

High Cost due to intense competition in service market.

Rising awareness regarding hazardous effects of waste.

Slump in prices of crude oil.

Key Players

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlurnberger

Weatherford

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064561

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

View Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/drilling-waste-management-services-market-analysis-reports-revenue-growth-globally-during-the-forecast-period-2016-2022-2019-07-25

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609