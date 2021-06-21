Drive By Wire Market Qualitative Insights, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Analysis, Key Enhancement, and Forecast To 2027

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Drive By Wire Market – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Drive By Wire with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape

Drive by wire in the automotive industry is the use of electrical or electro-mechanical systems for performing vehicle functions achieved by mechanical linkages. The technology replaces the traditional mechanical control systems with electronic control systems by using electromechanical actuators and human-machine interfaces. It uses pedal and steering feel emulators.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Drive by wire market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as decreased tail-pipe emission limits leading to vehicle light-weighting trend on-road and off – road vehicles, increase in demand for premium and luxury vehicles and easy integration and independence of design will drive the technological adoption boosts the market growth. However, high cost and limited public acceptance for drive by wire is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global drive by wire market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global drive by wire market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the drive by wire market with detailed market segmentation by application, sensor type, component, on highway vehicle, electric and hybrid vehicle type and autonomous vehicle. The global drive by wire market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading drive by wire market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the drive by wire market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global drive by wire market is segmented on the basis of application, sensor type, component, on highway vehicle, electric and hybrid vehicle type and autonomous vehicle. Based on application type the market is segmented as brake-by-wire, park-by-wire, shift-by-wire, steer-by-wire and throttle-by-wire. On the basis of sensor type the market is segmented as brake pedal sensor, hand wheel angle sensor, gear shift position sensor, pinion angle sensor, park sensor and throttle pedal sensor. On the basis of component the market is segmented as actuator, electronic control unit (Ecu), engine control module (Ecm), electronic throttle control module (Etcm), electronic transmission control unit (Etcu), feedback motorand parking pawl. Based on highway vehicle the market is segmented as passenger car, light commercial vehicle (Lcv), truck and bus. On the basis of electric and hybrid vehicle type the market is segmented as battery electric vehicle (Bev), hybrid electric vehicle (Hev) and plug-In hybrid electric vehicle (Phev).Based on autonomous vehicle the market is segmented as brake by wire, park-by-wire, shift-by-wire, steer-by-wire, throttle-by-wire and Autonomous Vehicle

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global drive by wire market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The drive by wire market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

