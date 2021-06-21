Electric Insulator Market Expected to Reach $17.41 billion by 2026 | ABB, Alstom, Hubbell, Seves,Toshiba, Seves

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Electric Insulator Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Electric Insulator is accounted for $9.71 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.41 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in T&D networks, refurbishment of existing grid networks and growing adoption of renewable energy sources are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, increasing grey market products of low quality are the major factors hindering the market growth.

An electrical insulator is a material whose internal electric charges do not flow freely; very little electric current will flow through it under the influence of an electric field. This contrasts with other materials, semiconductors, and conductors, which conduct electric current more easily. The property that distinguishes an insulator is its resistivity; insulators have higher resistivity than semiconductors or conductors.

Some of the Top Companies are-

ABB ,Aditya Birla Nuvo ,Alstom ,Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ,BHEL ,Generakl Electric ,Hubbell Inc ,Lapp Insulators ,Maclean-Fogg ,NGK Insulators Ltd

By Application, Transformer is expected to hold the highest market share due to rising concerns over power thefts and protection along with an increased focus on real-time monitoring of power networks will foster the industry growth. For instance, the recent introduction of Internet of Thing (IoT) based transformers to effectively control and monitor electrical grids will favor the business scenario. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest market due to Favourable government reforms toward energy efficiency along with strengthening focus on upgradation and expansion of the existing T&D infrastructure will propel the business landscape. For instance, in the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) announced plans to expand investment in the country’s electrical transmission infrastructure by 28% over the period of next five years.

