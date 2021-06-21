Embedded die packaging technology Market 2019 : Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth Analysis, Trend, Forecast year 2027

Embedded die packaging technology is a technology in which the die is directly embedded into printed circuit board laminated substrate. This technology is widely used in manufacturing and it provides several benefits such as size reduction, power saving, and improving the overall system efficiency on a large scale. The advantages of this technology comprise improved electrical and thermal performance, miniaturization, heterogeneous integration, reduction in cost, and efficient logistics for OEM. In addition, it provides flexible system integration, high robustness, fast turnaround for custom design, and enhanced reliability of the package.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The embedded die packaging technology market is anticipated to grow owing to the factors such as the increase in number of portable electronic devices, imminent need for circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices, rise in application in healthcare and automotive devices, and advantages over other advanced packaging technologies. Further, the rapid adoption of IoT globally is expected to provide opportunities for embedded die packaging technology market to grow. However, the requirement of high cost of these chips restraints for the growth of the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Embedded die packaging technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Embedded die packaging technology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of embedded die packaging technology market with detailed market segmentation by platform, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global embedded die packaging technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading embedded die packaging technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global embedded die packaging technology market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, and industry vertical. Based on platform, the market is segmented as Embedded Die in IC Package Substrate, Embedded Die in Rigid Board, and Embedded Die in Flexible Board. Further, based on application, the market is divided into Sports/Fitness Devices, Medical Implants and Wearable Devices, Industrial Sensing, Security Technologies, and Others. Furthermore, on basis of industry vertical, market is segmented as Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global embedded die packaging technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Embedded die packaging technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.EMBEDDED DIE PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.EMBEDDED DIE PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.EMBEDDED DIE PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.EMBEDDED DIE PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

8.EMBEDDED DIE PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9.EMBEDDED DIE PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10.EMBEDDED DIE PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12.EMBEDDED DIE PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

