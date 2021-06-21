Emergency Department Information System Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2026 | EPOWERdoc, T-Systems, Cerner, Meditech, Siemens AG, Medhost

Emergency department information system is a computer system which is used by emergency response departments to track emergency department patients and support other aspects of ED workflow. These systems are generally used to simplify the delivery of patient care, conform to relevant data interoperability standards and comply with applicable privacy and security builds to ensure the secure availability of relevant healthcare information. It is an extended electronic health record used to manage data. Globally adoption of technology in healthcare practices and shift towards the patient-centric approach is expected to remain key growth driver during the period.

Some of the key players of Emergency Department Information System Market:

EPOWERdoc, T-Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Meditech, Computer Sciences Corporation, Siemens AG, Medhost, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Wellsoft Corporation

The research report on Emergency Department Information System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Emergency Department Information System Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

On the basis of types, the Emergency Department Information System market is primarily split into:

On-Premise

Software as a Service

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

CPOE

Patient Tracking & Triage

