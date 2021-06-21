Enterprise Portal Market Specifications, Analysis Forecast 2019 to 2023

Market Overview:

Enterprises are implementing advanced technology trends and re-defined the way resources work, collaborate and exchange information across the globe. Enterprise portals (EP) offer a single interface to users so that they can access all kinds of enterprise data to collect and personalize information through application-specific portals. Also, the easy usage of enterprise portals through mobile devices and home PCs at single information access is driving the market. However, due to resource and security concerns there is a slow adoption of enterprise portal in organizations.

The global enterprise portal market is segmented by type, service, and vertical. The type segment consists of information portal, collaborative portal, and application portal. The application portal is further classified into employee portal, customer portal, supplier portal and other portals. The service segment consists of Enterprise Content Management Service (ECM), Enterprise Collaboration Service (ECS) and Enterprise Search Service (ESS). The vertical segment consists of BFSI, Government, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, and others.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5725

According to the analysis of Market Research Future, the global Enterprise Portal market is estimated to generate a revenue of approximately USD 41 Billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period 2019-2023

The market grows attributed to the increase in a number of portals used by the employees. The enterprise portal integrates with multiple portals that offer significant information for customers, employees, and business partners. The lean portal market process is an emerging market for the enterprise portal. Owing to its easy deployment process and access to more customized data, the market potential of the lean portal is increasing as most of the regions are adopting this technology for different verticals. The small vendors are offering better features than larger vendors which helps them in capturing the market. However, security issues with the virtualization of data will hamper the market.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global Enterprise Portal Market: Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.), Liferay, Inc (U.S.), Sitecore (Denmark), Iflexion (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Infosys Limited (India), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Accenture Plc (Ireland), International Business Machines Corp (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.) and others.

Segments

Type, service and vertical segment the global enterprise portal market. The type segment consists of information portal, collaborative portal, and application portal. The application portal is further classified into employee portal, customer portal, supplier portal and other portals. The service segment consists of Enterprise Content Management Service (ECM), Enterprise Collaboration Service (ECS) and Enterprise Search Service (ESS). The vertical segment consists of BFSI, government, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global enterprise portal market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global enterprise portal market. Owing to fast implementation of advanced technology, well-established trade center and the rising competition among market players. The market for enterprise portals in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of manufacturing & automotive industry in the region is boosting the enterprise portal market. The presence of major technology giants in the region is the major reason boosting enterprise portal market growth.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5725

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Industrial Automation Service Providers

Banks, Financial Institutions, Investors, and Venture Capitalists

Technology Investors

Governments and Financial Institutions

Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]