Flame Arrestors Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% By 2026 – Emerson, Morrison, Motherwell, PORTEGO, Parker, Ergil

According to Publisher, the Global Flame Arrestors Market is accounted for $683.97 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1195.39 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast Period. Improper functioning or failing equipment requires high maintenance and Safety Guidelines and Regulations for Industries are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, Improper functioning or failing equipment requires high maintenance and lack of efficient government monitoring for industrial safety in developing economies are some of the key factors hindering the market growth. In addition, Replacement of Legacy Equipment in Industries is the opportunity of the market.

Flame arresters are used as protection against explosions by preventing the transmission of flame and explosion transfer in machines, equipment, and plant, containing inflammable gas or steam-air mixtures of inflammable liquids. FlameSaf arrester products use the technical principle of a ‘quenching gap’. The quenching gap selected for the combustion condition of each application is too small for a flame to pass and burning is ‘arrested’. These autonomous safety systems limit the effects of the explosions, rendering them harmless, they are intended to allow flow but prevent flame transmission.

Some of the Top Companies are-

Emerson ,Orbit Industries, LLC. ,L&J Technologies ,Martin Kurz & Co. ,Morrison Bros. Co. ,Groth Corporation ,Bs&B Safety Systems ,Elmac Technologies ,Motherwell Tank Protection,PORTEGO Inc. ,Precise Equipment Company

Amongst type, In-line segment is flame arrestors of bi-directional flame arrestors installed between pipelines or vents. In-line flame arrestors are further categorized as detonation arrestors and deflagration arrestors. They are mainly used for the prevention of flame traveling through the pipe in case of accidental ignition.

By geography, Asia Pacific is the largest market for flame arrestors. Large investments in refinery expansions and the petrochemical industry are driving the market in the region. In countries such as China and India, the growth in industries like pharmaceutical and chemical is further driving the growth of flame arrestors.

