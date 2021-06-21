Global Biopesticides Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 to 2025
Global biopesticides market is valued approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.43% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Government regulation on the usage of chemicals is the key trend that are responsible for the wide adoption of Biopesticides globally.
Global biopesticides market is significantly driven by growth prospects for organic foods. According to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture in 2018, United States continues to be the largest market for organic foods across the world representing around 48% of the total, followed by France 8% and Germany 12%. In 2016, Organic products exceeded to 5% of total sales and sales of organic commodities increase 23% as compared to previous year. Additionally, demand for organic beef, chicken and dairy products continues to rise, has resulted in an annual increase in organic soybean and corn imports around 33% per year. As a result, the demand and adoption of biopesticides would increase considering the rise in awareness regarding hazards caused by chemical pesticides and environmental concerns thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, rapid growth in bio-control seed treatment solutions and growth prospects in developing regions such as South America and Asia-Pacific offers lucrative growth prospects for the global Biopesticides market globally over the forecast period. However, low shelf life of biopesticides is the major factor that impede the growth of global Biopesticides market.
and beneficial insects. On the basis of application, the market is classified into seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar spray and post-harvest of which foliar spray holds the leading position as it is extensively used to minimize the issues pf leaching in soil and prompt a rapid response in crop plants at farms. The formulation segment includes dry and liquid as its segment. Further, on the basis of crop segment the biopesticides market is bifurcated into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and other crops of which fruits & vegetables dominates the market due to mostly eaten without industrial processing.
ï‚§ Bayer
ï‚§ Monsanto Bioag
ï‚§ BASF
ï‚§ Marrone Bio Innovations
ï‚§ Isagro
ï‚§ Valent Biosciences
ï‚§ Certis
ï‚§ Koppert
ï‚§ Arysta Lifescience
ï‚§ Bioworks
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
ï‚§ Bioinsecticides
o Bacillus Thuringiensis
o Beauveria Bassiana
o Verticillium Lecanii
o Metarhizium Anisopliae
ï‚§ Biofungicides
o Microbial Biofungicides
o Biochemical Fungicides
ï‚§ Bioherbicides
ï‚§ Bionematicides
o Microbials
o Biochemicals
ï‚§ Others
By Source:
ï‚§ Microbial Pesticides
ï‚§ Biochemical Pesticides
ï‚§ Beneficial Insects
By Mode of application:
ï‚§ Foliar Spray
ï‚§ Soil Treatment
ï‚§ Seed Treatment
ï‚§ Post-Harvest
By Formulation:
ï‚§ Dry
ï‚§ Liquid
By Crop:
ï‚§ Cereals & Grains
ï‚§ Oilseeds & Pulses
ï‚§ Fruits & Vegetables
ï‚§ Others
By Regions:
ï‚§ North America
o U.S.
o Canada
ï‚§ Europe
o UK
o Germany
o ROE
ï‚§ Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o ROAPEC
ï‚§ LAMEA
o Brazil
o Mexico
ï‚§ ROW
o Middle East & Africa
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Biopesticides Market in Market Study:
ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
ï‚§ Venture capitalists
ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers
ï‚§ Investment bankers
ï‚§ Investors
